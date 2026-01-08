Renee Nicole Good. “Now i can’t believe”

A Minneapolis, città già tristemente nota per la morte di George Floyd, l’ICE, la polizia anti-immigrazione istituita da Trump, ha ucciso, con tre colpi alla testa, la poetessa Renee Nicole Good, che nel 2020 aveva vinto il premio di poesia dell’Academy of American Poets con il componimento On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs.

On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs

“i want back my rocking chairs,

solipsist sunsets,

& coastal jungle sounds that are tercets from cicadas and pentameter from the hairy legs of cockroaches.

i’ve donated bibles to thrift stores

(mashed them in plastic trash bags with an acidic himalayan salt lamp—

the post-baptism bibles, the ones plucked from street corners from the meaty hands of zealots, the dumbed-down, easy-to-read, parasitic kind):

remember more the slick rubber smell of high gloss biology textbook pictures; they burned the hairs inside my nostrils,

& salt & ink that rubbed off on my palms.

under clippings of the moon at two forty five AM I study&repeat

ribosome

endoplasmic—

lactic acid

stamen

at the IHOP on the corner of powers and stetson hills—

i repeated & scribbled until it picked its way & stagnated somewhere i can’t point to anymore, maybe my gut—

maybe there in-between my pancreas & large intestine is the piddly brook of my soul.

it’s the ruler by which i reduce all things now; hard-edged & splintering from knowledge that used to sit, a cloth against fevered forehead.

can i let them both be? this fickle faith and this college science that heckles from the back of the classroom

now i can’t believe—

that the bible and qur’an and bhagavad gita are sliding long hairs behind my ear like mom used to & exhaling from their mouths “make room for wonder”—

all my understanding dribbles down the chin onto the chest & is summarized as:

life is merely

to ovum and sperm

and where those two meet

and how often and how well

and what dies there”.

La poesia di Renee Nicole Good esplora il trauma della perdita della meraviglia, sostituita da una visione del mondo scientifica e disincantata. L’autrice esprime il desiderio di tornare a una pace che sente perduta: sedie a dondolo, tramonti solitari, il rumore della giungla costiera, il canto poetico delle cicale sembrano appartenere a un Eden lontano. La sacralità di questo paradiso irrevocabile, il ricordo di una madre che la esortava a lasciare spazio allo stupore sono stati annientati da uno scientismo che pare azzerare anche i sussurri dell’anima, declassata a un esile ruscello che ristagna tra il pancreas e l’intestino.

Il correlativo oggettivo del passaggio traumatico dalla visione magico-spirituale del mondo alla visione scientifico-riduzionista è il regolo: it’s the ruler by which i reduce all things now.

La sua funzione primaria è quella di misurare per rimpicciolire. La scienza spoglia la realtà del suo incanto. Se prima il mondo era fatto di “stupore” ora è ridotto a centimetri, nomi tecnici (ribosome/endoplasmic—/lactic acid/stamen/) e processi chimici. Il regolo è l’emblema del razionalismo. Se la realtà diventa solo un dato misurabile, viene ridotta a fenomeno definibile, viene privata del suo mistero. Un mondo misurabile scientificamente, dominabile matematicamente, riducibile a puro dato, è un mondo che trasforma la spiritualità in rifiuto da buttare ( i’ve donated bibles to thrift stores/(mashed them in plastic trash bags)

Il risultato è che la vita non è più wonder, ma solo la somma algebrica di ovum and sperm, meccanica unione riproduttiva, in cui paradossalmente in un attimo la vita esiste solo grazie a ciò che in quello stesso istante perisce.

Now i can’t believe è il grido disperato di chi denuncia il peso di una scienza cinica che irride ogni mistero. Renee Nicole Good avverte la debolezza di una spiritualità che soccombe alla logica dell’efficacia: persino l’atto generativo, spogliato della bellezza del sentimento, diventa solo un incastro ingegneristico di cellule funzionali alla perpetuazione della specie. Conta solo how often and how well. Non incide il desiderio, non c’è spazio per l’amore.

Oggi Renee Nicole Good non c’è più, è stata uccisa da quelle meaty hands of zealots, carnose mani di fanatici, che con la loro violenza depauperano l’umanità.