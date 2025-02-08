“Mi assumo la responsabilità delle parole che sto usando. Quello di Giorgia Meloni è un metodo mafioso e fascista: denigrare chi si ritiene essere l’avversario di quel momento. Pensiamo alle vittime di mafia: spesso la vittima non è mai una vera vittima, è sempre qualcuno che ha fatto qualche cosa di molto grave per cui quello che fa è sempre in qualche modo funzionale ad altro e non al perseguimento della giustizia. Questo è gravissimo“.

Sono queste le durissime parole pronunciate a Tagadà(La7) dall’ex Presidente della Commissione Antimafia, Rosy Bindi, a proposito delle affermazioni della presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Melonisull’avvocato Luigi Li Gotti, l’ex senatore che ha presentato l’esposto-denuncia sul caso Almasri.

La polemica non si è fatta attendere eppure qualcosa non torna. Personalmente la Premier Meloni non mi piace, come non mi piace il suo Governo, ma questo non ha nulla a che vedere con le esternazioni della Sig.ra Bindi, parole che, per quanto assurda la cosa possa apparire, fanno il gioco della Premier favorendo, quantunque non fosse questo il suo intento, l’Italia in un momento particolarmente delicato a livello internazionale.

La ragione è molto semplice ed ha, ho motivo di credere, a che vedere con quanto è accaduto a Mar–a–Lago il 5 Gennaio 2025, allorché Giorgia Meloni ha incontrato l’allora prossimo all’Insediamento 47° Presidente americano, Donald J. Trump, per certo in relazione al caso Almasri, ma soprattutto per parlare di ben altro in un chiaro contesto all’insegna del più classico do ut desche ha preso forma nel momento in cui Trump ha dato corso alla sua politica economica stralciando la posizione dell’Italia, per ora, ma più che palesemente a condizione che la Premier si renda disponibile a fare da ponte tra la EU e gli Stati Uniti con una chiara scelta di campo che, qualora adottata, porrebbe l’Italia in una situazione oltremodo imbarazzante sia che si scelga gli Stati Uniti, sia che si scelga di fare fronte comune con la EU.

È pertanto in questo senso che personalmente la domanda che mi sarei implicitamente posto non è quella della Signora Bindi, ma un’altra: “Perché la Premier Meloni ha politicizzato la vicenda Almansri quando le sarebbe stato sufficiente da subito rifarsi al Segreto di Stato? Ed ancora: “Perchè, visto che il Governo, piaccia o non piaccia, gode ottima salute, la Premier parla come se ci fosse una crisi di stabilità istituzionale?”

Ed infatti tutto quanto sta accadendo, per come si sono messe le cose, si configura, come un nonsense che la Sig.ra Bindi non ha colto, tanto per cambiare.

Un nonsense di impossibile decifrazione fintanto che non si prende in considerazione che In questo momento a noi Italiani torna alquanto utile apparire in preda ad una crisi istituzionale ed alla Premier Meloni di mostrare il suo esecutivo meno stabilmente in sella di quanto non sia dato che il permanere in questa ufficiale condizione di instabilità consente, a ragion veduta, di prendere tempo per capire quali reali sviluppi avrà la intransigente politica tariffaria varata dal nuovo establishment statunitense.

E se le cose stessero così non potremmo esimerci, pur con tutti i distinguo tecnici sulla validità delle scelte degli ultimi due Governi in tema di politica internazionale ed economica, dall’apprezzare la capacità strategica della Meloni, anche se un po’ meno quella dei vertici dei Ministeri degli Esteri, degli Interni e della Giudtizia che, a mio avviso, da qui in avanti meglio farebbero ad evitare di esprimersi senza previa autorizzazione del Capo del Governo.

THE ALMASRI AFFAIRE, MELONI AND … TRUMP

“I take responsibility for the words I am using. Giorgia Meloni’s is a mafia and fascist method: denigrating those who are believed to be the opponent of that moment. Think about the victims of the Mafia: often the victim is never a real victim, it is always someone who has donesome very serious thing so what he does is alwayssomehow functional to something else and not to the pursuit of justice. This is very serious.”

These are the very harsh words pronounced on Tagadà(La7) by the former President of the Antimafia Commission, Rosy Bindi, regarding the statements made by Council President Giorgia Meloni about the lawyerLuigi Li Gotti, the former senator who filed the exposé-denunciation on the Almasri case.

The controversy was not long in coming and yetsomething does not add up. Personally, I do not like Premier Meloni, just as I do not like her government, but this has nothing to do with Ms. Bindi’s remarks, words that, absurd as they may seem, play into the Premier’s hands by favoring, however much this may not havebeen her intent, Italy at a particularly delicate time internationally.

The reason is very simple and has, I have reason to believe, to do with what happened at Mar-a-Lago on January 5, 2025, when Giorgia Meloni met with the thensoon-to-be-installed 47th U.S. President, Donald J. Trump, for certain in connection with the Almasri affair, but mostly to talk about something else in a clear contextunder the banner of the most classic quid pro quo that took shape the moment Trump gave course to hiseconomic policy by writing off Italy’s position, for now, but more than manifestly on the condition that the PM make herself available to act as a bridge between the EU and the US with a clear choice of camp that, if adopted, would put Italy in an exceedingly awkward situationwhether it chooses the US or the EU as a common front.

It is therefore in this sense that personally the question I would have implicitly asked myself is not Ms. Bindi’s, but another: “Why did PM Meloni politicize the Almansri affair when it would have been sufficient for her to refer to the State Secret from the outset? And again, “Why, since the government, like it or not, is enjoying excellent health, is the PM talking as if there is a crisis of institutional stability?”

And in fact, all that is happening, as things stand, is configured, as a nonsense that Ms. Bindi has not grasped, for a change.

A nonsense of impossible deciphering as long as one does not take into consideration that Right now it is quiteuseful for us Italians to appear to be in the grip of an institutional crisis and for PM Meloni to show her executive less stably in the saddle than it is sinceremaining in this official condition of instability allows, with good reason, to take time to understand what real developments the intransigent tariff policy launched by the new U.S. establishment will have.

And if that were the case, we could not fail, even with all the technical distinctions about the validity of the choices of the last two governments in terms of international and economic policy, to appreciateMeloni’s strategic capacity, though somewhat less so that of the top officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, the Interior and the Judiciary who, in my opinion, woulddo better from here on out to avoid expressingthemselves without prior authorization from the Head of Government.