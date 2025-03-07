Trump-Zelenskyy: tempo di duri bilanci, mentre nel frattempo le mosche cocchiere E.U.…

Tempo di bilanci dopo l’incontro-scontro tra Volodymyr Zelenskyy e Donald Trump, di bilanci di ampio respiro che il Presidente ucraino ha mostrato ampiamente, purtroppo per lui in mondovisione (e chi sa che non sia stato invitato appositamente, conoscendolo, affinché lo facesse, visto che, come ad un certo punto ha detto lo stesso Trump, è stato astutamente lasciato parlare affinché … affinché si scavasse la fossa da solo, in pubblico e con le sue stesse mani), di non avere la benché minima capacità di fare, prigioniero com’è del proprio personaggio alquanto autoreferenziale, piuttosto che in sintonia con il suo ruolo.

Un personaggio che, purtroppo per il suo popolo, non ha il benché minimo senso autocritico perché se è vero che, come ebbe a scrivere William Shakespeare, “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women, merely player”, dallo Studio Ovale della White House è uscito decisamente malconcio nonostante certe narrative mainstream incapaci di cogliere la sfrontata arroganza di chi, se aveva in corpo tutto quello che ha esternato, se la firma che avrebbe dovuto apporre prevedeva la modifica del testo dell’accordo nel senso indicato, alla White House c’è andato esattamente con l’intento di mettere in imbarazzo pubblicamente quel Presidente Trump che ha cercato di far passare per uno dei tanti cosiddetti putiniani non avendo minimamente capito che Trump, nel bene e nel male, non è Biden o uno delle tante von der Leyen di turno.

Trump, purtroppo per l’ucraino, è un abilissimo giocatore di poker, guascone fin che si vuole, ma per certo non uno stupido e comunque sia sicuramente un giocatore non alla portata di uno Zelenskyy imprestato dal teatro alla politica. Un giocatore –Trump– che, per somma, sta conducendo la sua partita bluffando parecchio contro un maestro di scacchi metodico e calcolatore, Putin, che a sua volta deve confrontarsi con l’indecifrabile, a tratti, mentalità orientale di Xi Jinping in questa fase cruciale per la ridefinizione del NWO del XXI secolo.

Una ridefinizione che a questo punto, per quello che riguarda gli Stati Uniti e la Federazione Russa, delle retoriche –pro o contro che siano– costruite in questi quattro anni quanto al ruolo dell’Ucraina e del suo attuale Presidente, non ha più alcun bisogno: un Presidente che può solo ringraziare Trump per avergli offerto un accordo commerciale ed una garanzia di sopravvivenza di cui altri a suo tempo non hanno beneficiato nonostante i servigi resi: in questo senso il pensiero va al Sud Vietnam di molti decenni fa, all’Afganistan di tempi a noi più prossimi, per non parlare dei combattenti curdi che in Siria si sono battuti duramente sul terreno contro i miliziani dell’ISIS per poi essere lasciati alla mercé dell’esercito Turco a guerra finita.

Chi vincerà la partita per il NWO non è dato sapere, anche se personalmente ritengo che alla fine –lo ripeto da anni– avremo una tripartizione del mondo , con buona pace del multilateralismo di facciata predicato dai BRICS: una tripartizione a venire che ora necessità di un ridimensionamento della forza globale di Beijing ottenuta grazie ad una rimodulazione dei rapporti tra gli Stati Uniti e la Federazione Russa che passa per la chiusura in tempi rapidi della parentesi ucraina che, piaccia o non piaccia a Zelenskyy, è stata solo una proxy war tra i due storici antagonisti di quella che fu la Cold War.

Una proxy war che non ha più ragion d’essere e poco importa che la sua conclusione passi per una ridefinizione dei confini dell’Ucraina e per la messa al palo di una European Union vittima di eventi che sono in primis la diretta conseguenza di quegli 80 anni di storia che, dalla fine della WWII ad oggi, le Cancellerie del Vecchio Mondo hanno sprecato per dare costantemente vita ad inutili beghe intestine di difficile composizione sicché: …sic transit gloria mundi, cari Premiers europei e cara Sig,ra von der Leyen!

Sic transit gloria mundi perché certe battute di Trump e Vance, battute che sono risuonate alte e forti nello Studio Ovale, vanno non solo al malcapitato Zelenskyy, ma sono pure un monito per i non meno vanagloriosi leaders europei nel momento e nella misura in cui ancora si ostinano a voler mostrare la loro antistorica intenzione di perseverare lungo la via attuale: la via lungo la quale si è incamminato il, dalle ore decisamente contate, Presidente ucraino.

Quel Presidente costretto ad ammettere in pubblico, dinanzi al mondo, persino i suoi problemi di reclutamento di truppe da mandare al fronte, truppe reperite letteralmente sequestrando, ovunque lo si possa fare, ed arruolando uomini poco disponibili a combattere da sbattere in prima linea a morire in una guerra che sarebbe finita in due e due quattro senza il supporto statunitense: ché gli Europei manco avrebbero potuto fornirgli armi che di fatto non avevano –ed ancora non hanno– disponibili neppure per sé.

È cosi che da tutto quanto detto, da questa necessità di ridefinire gli equilibri globali avendo presente la realtà dei fatti per quello che realmente sono, e non per quello che si sarebbe voluto fossero stati, che ha preso forma il nuovo corso americano e quindi pure la nuova politica estera degli Stati Uniti.

È da ciò che discende la premura con cui Trump ha varato il suo piano tariffario, sia pure con modalità che stanno creando notevoli apprensioni perfino tra gli alleati e che comunque dovrà per certo essere riveduto e corretto per tutta una serie di inadeguatezze che emergono prendendo in esame il tutto dall’area del Pacifico e non dell’Atlantico; da ciò il progetto politico MAGA, ossia quel Make America Great Again nella cui denominazione quell’Again che compare rende conto di qualcosa, il Great perseguito, di cui Trump ha mostrato di avere la chiara consapevolezza, ignota a Biden ed ai Dem statunitensi, che al momento gli USA non sono; da ciò il cambio di passo nella politica estera a cominciare dal disimpegno nella guerra in Ucraina; da ciò il programmato taglio della spesa militare per la difesa di quell’Europa che giustamente esige si faccia carico in prima persona della propria difesa incrementando la spesa militare domestica; da ciò il piano di ridefinizione dei rapporti, anche commerciali, con la Federazione Russa, palesemente in funzione anti cinese per meglio poterne contrastare la politica di progressiva crescente influenza a livello globale, a partire dall’area del Pacifico, evitando di doversi muovere, come sin qui scioccamente fatto, su due fronti per la gioia di Beijing.

Tutte cose, queste, che i più in Europa paiono –sicché repetita iuvant– non aver capito e negli Stati Uniti certe derive ideologiche, fatte proprie dai Democratici, impediscono di prendere in esame e tradurre in lungimirante progetto politico condiviso con i Repubblicani accantonando retoriche divisive degne, dati i tempi, di miglior causa.

Dell’acceso confronto tra Donald Trump e Volodymyr Zelenskyy che si è consumato il 28 Febbraio 2025 nello Studio Ovale, davanti alle telecamere, —confronto nel corso del quale il Presidente americano ha attaccato duramente il leader ucraino, accusandolo di “mettersi in una pessima posizione” e di “non avere le carte in mano” per un accordo, così come di volersi ostinare a “rischiare la Terza Guerra Mondiale”, finendo con l’intimargli di essere “riconoscente» per il sostegno ricevuto”—, sono stracolme le cronache di questi giorni che a vario titolo hanno mostrato tutti gli errori di Zelenskyy, errori che possono essere riassunti con le chiare parole con cui lo ha fatto a caldo, tra pochissimi, il giornalista Marcello Foa allorché ha scritto che Zelensky aveva sbagliato, per due ragioni:

per aver iniziato una discussione del genere pubblicamente quando questo tipo di confronti solitamente avviene, in diplomazia, sempre a porte chiuse,

ha dato ripetutamente sulla voce a Trump senza dargli il tempo di argomentare e con ciò mancandogli palesemente e ripetutamente di rispetto.

Due errori che uno stranamente, fino al momento opportuno, silente Trump ha lasciato che Zelenskyy, vistosi palesemente perso, commettesse fino in fondo, mettendo il proprio Paese in una situazione decisamente imbarazzante e, soprattutto, difficile, terribilmente difficile da gestire per mille ragioni a cominciare dal doversi, di fatto, fare carico pubblicamente delle conseguenze della storica violazione tanto del Protocollo di Minsk I (noto anche come Trattato di Minsk I del 5 Settembre 2014[1]) che di quella del Protocollo di Minsk II (noto anche come Trattato di Minsk II del 11 Febbraio 2015[2]) che il Presidente francese Francois Hollande, la Cancelliera Angela Merkel ed il Presidente ucraino Petro Poroshenko sottoscrissero, chi come garante e chi come parte in causa, senza la benché minima volontà di rispettarli.

In fin dei conti è anche al Governo di Kyiv, compreso quello presieduto da Zelenskyy, e non solo a Putin, che si deve quanto qui di seguito riportato attingendo ad un documento redatto nel Marzo del 2020 a cura dell’EPRS, lo European Parliamentary Research Service, ed intitolato “Ukraine: The Minsk agreements five years on[3]”:

“Poiché il bilancio delle vittime è salito a circa 13.000, fino a 30.000 feriti, 1,4 milioni di sfollati e 3,4 milioni di persone hanno bisogno di aiuti umanitari, nel gennaio 2020 le Nazioni Unite hanno lanciato un appello per 158 milioni di dollari per l’assistenza umanitaria e la protezione delle persone vulnerabili nell’Ucraina orientale[4]”.

Un resoconto che per certo poco si allinea con le favole retoriche propinate ad ogni piè sospinto dagli smemorati della propaganda mainstream favorevole a Kyiv a partire da dopo il Febbraio 2022, ma che non per questo può essere bollato come “filo-putiniano”, l’infelice espressione coniata dai fanatici pro Kyiv per stroncare come falsa qualsiasi notizia o analisi non gradita e chi la diffonde, cosa questa ultima che un fin troppo sprovveduto ed oltremodo supponente Zelenskyy ha ritenuto di poter, a conti fatti, usare perfino con il Presidente degli Stati Uniti ed il suo entourage: decisamente un pessimo errore, soprattutto tenendo conto delle pesanti valutazioni negative espresse in tempi non sospetti perfino dalla CIA sull’Ucraina, su Zelensky ed il grado di corruzione del suo establishment e del suo Paese.

Per non parlare delle ritorsioni immediate della White House in risposta alla pessima scelta tattica di Zelenskyy: è infatti del 5 Febbraio 2025 la notizia diffusa dall’ANSA, e confermata dal capo della CIA, John Ratcliffe, relativa al fatto che gli USA avrebbero non solo sospeso le forniture di armi a Kyiv, ma pure la condivisione delle informazioni dell’intelligence americana relative ai movimenti delle truppe russe: una mossa che potrebbe mettere Kyiv nella condizione di non poter fronteggiare e colpire efficacemente le forze della Federazione Russa[5]. Per somma sembrerebbe che sia stato fatto espresso divietò pure al Regno Unito di condividere con l’Ucraina informazioni di intelligence ricevute da Washington[6]: tanto per far capire a Zelenskyy, ma anche ai vanagloriosi europei, chi realmente comanda ed a cosa e a chi si deve se ad un certo punto, molti anni fa, a Kyiv fu consentito di disattendere bellamente i farseschi accordi di Minsk con la benedizione di rito di Francia e Germania.

Non è infatti un caso che “Pura finzione”[7] è il modo, piuttosto crudo, con cui il contenuto degli accordi di Minsk è stato riassunto a posteriori da Wolfgang Sporrer, ex-dirigente di dipartimento all’OSCE, coinvolto nel loro processo di elaborazione per giungere ad un testo la cui sottoscrizione da parte ucraina fu sollecitata “per prendere tempo[8]”, come ammesso in diverse occasioni tanto da Holland quanto dalla Merkel.

È in questo senso che quello degli accordi di Minsk è un altro di quei temi che Zelenskyy avrebbe dovuto evitare di tirare in ballo, oltretutto mentendo sapendo di mentire, per comprovare, se non altro, di essere consapevole del fatto che era seduto su una poltrona dello Studio Ovale della White House e non in piedi sul palcoscenico di un teatro, come molte –fin troppe, per la verità– volte gli è stato consentito bellamente di fare in questi anni da altri, anche in occasione di incontri ufficiali.

Come noto, infatti, la prima storica violazione, tutta ucraina, ebbe luogo il 2 dicembre 2014, allorché il Parlamento di Kyiv modificó unilateralmente la “legge sullo statuto speciale” che era stata proposta nel Protocollo di Minsk I; così come del resto è un fatto ben documentato chi ha iniziato i combattimenti nel Donbass… e soprattutto –almeno ufficialmente– perché.

E dico non a caso “ufficialmente” dato che, ad onor del vero, il contenzioso ucraino è stato, quanto alle vere cause, fin troppo spacciato per un conflitto meramente etnico, secondo una narrativa decisamente cara tanto a Mosca quanto ad un correo Occidente –leggi gli Stati Uniti– interessato ad inglobare nella NATO il Paese in ossequio ad un piano di espansione della stessa –anche questo ufficialmente negato, questa volta, da Washington– che Mosca contrastava, per ovvie ragioni riconosciute dallo stesso Kissinger, mentendo spudoratamente quanto alla presenza di sue truppe nella zona orientale del Paese, presenza che si è sempre rifiutata di riconoscere ufficialmente.

Da qui un contenzioso basato sulla presunta contrapposizione etnica che tanto l’Occidente quanto Mosca hanno avallato per poter portare avanti il loro conflitto in chiave proxy sotto mentite spoglie insistendo sin questa linea di condotta incuranti delle sofferenze di un intero popolo, gli uni ad ergersi a protettori della sovranità ucraina fino al punto di elevare l’attuale establishment di Kyiv al rango di nume tutelari dei valori occidentali, e gli altri del diritto all’autodeterminazione di una minoranza etnico-linguistica vessata da biechi nazionalisti ucraini: tutto secondo un copione messo in scena molte volte.

Un qualcosa, quello descritto, di cui Zelenskyy si è, volente o nolente, reso responsabile mentendo al suo popolo prima ancora che pubblicamente ad una ben informata White House trumpiana bene bintenzionata ad abbracciare la filosofia politica della collaborazione con Mosca, come auspicato da Kissinger da molti anni, e non quella della contrapposizione ad essa, come sostenuto miopemente dalla retorica di Biden e dei molti che lo hanno preceduto.

È stato così che Zelenskyy a Washington, a tale proposito, ha commesso un per lui fatale passo falso non solo per aver mentito sapendo di mentire quanto alla vera genetica di questo conflitto, ma per somma per averlo fatto scientemente e subdolamente per cercare di mettere pubblicamente in imbarazzo e così piegare surrettiziamente ai suoi voleri Trump, ovverosia proprio chi quella storia conosce decisamente tanto bene quanto, se non decisamente perfino meglio di lui.

Che Putin non sia affatto uno stinco di santo è risaputo, ma forse meglio avrebbe fatto Zelenskyy a pensare, prima di parlare, visto che oltretutto Putin ha un esercito suo e non combatte una guerra per procura con soldi imprestati, bensì la propria guerra che non è contro l’Ucraina e gli Ucraini in quanto tali, ma –per assurdo che possa apparire– contro chi da ucraino ha mandato a morire i propri connazionali per interessi di ben noti altri: il che, se per un verso non fa di Putin un eroe ed un paladino della libertà, rende non poco conto del supporto dato da Zelenskyy a Biden nel corso della recente campagna elettorale statunitense.

E che le cose stiano, se non esattamente, almeno per lo più così lo comprova che la prima fase dell’aggressione russa è stata affiancata da una guerra d’informazione di Kyiv molto potente, che ha portato alla creazione di un’immagine altamente stigmatizzante dei residenti del Donbas visti perlopiù come “separatisti”, in modo molto generico, dando vita una sorta di costruzione dell’immagine del ‘nemico’, dell’attentatore alla integrità nazionale, del traditore della Patria ignobilmente colluso col nemico, cui ha fatto da contraltare una analoga stigmatizzazione da parte di Mosca della parte avversa qualificata come vetero nazista per cercare di fare leva su una certa memoria storica sentita trasversalmente nel Paese per stimolare una quanto più corale possibile reazione al Governo di Kyiv: da qui l’Operazione Speciale volta alla presunta denazificazione del Paese.

Una visione del genere bypassa per certo di molto tutti gli studi sociologici che sono stati redatti per comprendere le motivazioni reali che hanno spinto i singoli ad arruolarsi nelle fila delle une e delle altre formazioni. Studi che alla fine risultano alquanto interessanti visto che ci consentono di capire quanto le letture mainstream di entrambe le parti siano funzionali all’uso strumentale di tutti quei fattori che conducono alla mobilitazione di coloro che alla fine si trovano a combattere guerre che nulla hanno a che vedere con quanto li ha stimolati all’azione e a ritrovarsi, in casi, come quello qui in esame, invischiati in vere e proprie carneficine per conto terzi, o guerre per procura.

Diversi lavori nel tempo hanno permesso di fare luce, in questo senso, sulle reali motivazioni del conflitto in Ucraina nelle sue due fasi: quella che va dal 2014 al 2022 e quella che è iniziata nel Febbraio 2022 con l’attacco russo ed ancora dura. Lavori tra i quali ritengo qui di segnalare quello:

di Andriy Brashchayko e Francesco Brusa del 12/04/2024 significativamente intitolato “I tentativi di risolvere pacificamente il conflitto del Donbas, sfociati negli accordi di Minsk, non hanno mai veramente funzionato, perché semplificavano la violenza in atto come presunto ‘scontro etnico’ tra ucraini e russi, realtà smentita da una realtà molto più complessa[9]” e pubblicato dall’OBCT[10];

di Gwendolyn Sasse ed Alice Lackner intitolato “War and identity: the case of the Donbas in Ukraine”[11] del e per finire il lavoro decisamente interessante

di Natalia Savelyeva e Svetlana Erpyleva apparso per la prima volta il 23 Ottobre 2023 con il titolo “Why Fight? The Combatant Careers of the Anti-Kyiv Fighters in the Donbas War”[12].

In particolare l’ultimo dei tre lavori citati è un articolo che, lasciando da parte le solite narrative ed a partire da dati qualitativi originali sulla mobilitazione dei combattenti anti-Kyiv durante la guerra in Ucraina orientale (quella iniziata nel 2014), ha affrontato il problema della mobilitazione spontanea dei gruppi armati non statali durante i conflitti militari contemporanei adottando come chiave di lettura e di approccio la nozione di carriera.

Carriera intesa come percorso collettivo di mobilitazione che si sviluppa nel tempo a partire dai diversi fattori di mobilitazione solitamente proposti nella letteratura sulle guerre civili attuali quali, nello specifico: i localisti in evoluzione, gli emarginati in crisi, i guerrieri nazionalisti, gli ideologi avventurosi ed i simpatizzanti ispirati.

Introdotto per la prima volta dalla Chicago School of Sociology, il concetto di “Carriera” è da intendersi come un percorso sociale creato da molte traiettorie individuali simili che si sviluppa attraverso più fasi il cui attraversamento fa sì che una persona cambi la sua posizione sociale, le sue opinioni, emozioni e autopercezione e il modo in cui viene percepita dagli altri: un qualcosa che se adeguatamente eterodiretto può stimolare il compimento di quelle scelte che poi dal main stream sono ricondotte alla presenza di fattori ideologici e/o vetero–ideologici o para-ideologici o simil–ideologici di fatto inesistenti, ma che torna utile evocare a chi promuove, stimola e gestisce le varie proxy wars, non ultima proprio quella che ha avuto ed ancora ha per campo di battaglia l’Ucraina.

Ora poiché anche la sprovvedutezza più spinta ha un limite credo venga spontaneo chiedersi, giunti a questo punto, di cosa abbia ancora bisogno Zelenskyy per capire che ha perso per essersi prestato a giocare un gioco più grande di lui e nel contempo farsi una ragione, o almeno provarci, pure del fatto che il suo tempo è scaduto: una cosa quest’ultima che pare proprio non abbia avuto sin qui intenzione di prendere in esame se, come hanno riportato voci ufficiose di fonte ucraina, tutto lascerebbe intendere che l’ufficio di Zelenskyy e lo stesso Presidente si starebbero muovendo affinché l’ex Capo di Stato Maggiore delle FFAA ucraine (venne rimosso a Febbraio 2024), Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, uomo particolarmente amato nel suo Paese (come a Dicembre 2023 evidenziò un sondaggio in cui l’88% degli Ucraini affermò di avere fiducia in lui contro il 62% raccolto da Zelenskyy[13]) non dia corso alle sue presunte ambizioni politiche evitando di candidarsi, a tempo debito, alle elezioni presidenziali per dare così a Zelenskyy l’opportunità di essere rieletto.

Le voci in un certo qual modo sarebbero confermate da certe ampie e diffuse considerazioni apparse sulla stampa ucraina –e difficilmente non giunte all’orecchio di Trump– del tipo ampiamente riportato da Censor.net[14], un portale Internet di notizie e informazioni socio-politiche, annoverato tra i primi posti nel panorama dei media ucraini, con un forum popolare, fondato dal giornalista Yuriy Butusov nel 2004, che ci ha fornito nel 2024 un quadro del tutto desolante dell’intera linea di comando delle FFAA ucraine per come gestite dal loro Comandante supremo, quel Presidente Volodymyr Zelenskyy decisamente a tal segno più preoccupato della preservazione del proprio potere personale che della reale condotta della guerra (e perfino della vita degli uomini mandati al fronte), da giungere al punto di promuovere cambi di vertice nella FFAA senza che vi fossero delle chiare motivazioni strategiche, ma solo il rischio personale di perdere la palma della ribalta mediatica come si può ampiamente evincere dalla lettura del lungo lavoro dei primi del 2024 di Yuriy Butusov intitolato “ЗЕЛЕНСЬКИЙ ПРОТИ ЗАЛУЖНОГО: НАСЛІДКИ”[15] (trad. Zelenskyy vs. Zaluzhny: conseguenze).

Per meglio capire di cosa si tratta in questo vero e proprio dossier basta soffermarsi sulle prime righe dello stesso, e per l’esattezza laddove si può testualmente leggere: “Secondo fonti non ufficiali, il 29 gennaio 2024, Zelenskyy ha invitato Zaluzhny e il ministro della Difesa Umierov a un incontro e ha offerto a Zaluzhny di dimettersi volontariamente. Secondo le fonti, il comandante in capo delle forze armate ha rifiutato. E ora l’ufficio sta elaborando un piano per sostituire Zaluzhny contro la sua volontà. Ora, come sappiamo, sono in corso consultazioni a tutti i livelli e le autorità stanno cercando di dimostrare che la rimozione di Zaluzhny non è solo una decisione politica, ma una decisione sistemica e che ci saranno cambiamenti nella promozione dei comandanti in varie parti delle FFAA”[16].

Peccato che lo stesso sconcertante concetto fosse già stato espresso poco più di un mese prima nel corso di un’intervista rilasciata al “The Sun” britannico[17], intervista nel corso della quale Zelenskyy si era già oltremodo evidenziato per le sue tanto indubbie doti istrioniche e comunicative, quanto per quella vanagloria che lo ha portato al duro impatto con la realtà della sua condizione umana e politica non appena entrato nello Studio Ovale.

Da ciò consegue che dopo la magra figura del 28 Febbraio 2025 la posizione internazionale di Zelenskyy è diventata alquanto traballante per varie ragioni che sono emerse anche grazie ad un resoconto del dopo Washington a cura della Fox News che lo ha pubblicato il 1° Marzo con il significativo titolo “Who could lead Ukraine if Zelenskyy resigns?[18]” e dal quale, grazie a Caitlin McFall, apprendiamo che il futuro di Volodymyr Zelenskyy come Presidente dell’Ucraina è stato messo in dubbio perfino da uno dei suoi più decisi sostenitori, il Sen. Lindsey Graham, e da altri[19].

In particolare Fox News ha reso noto come nel corso di una telefonata di Graham[20] al leader ucraino, il Sen. avrebbe suggerito a Zelenskyy di dimettersi o almeno di candidarsi alla rielezione, conformemente a quanto suggerito dallo stesso Trump dopo una telefonata con il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin, e questo nonostante che la Costituzione ucraina preveda che nel Paese non si possano tenere elezioni quando è in vigore la legge marziale, ovverosia in tempo di guerra.

Peccato che Zelenskyy, il cui indice di gradimento era stato dato prossimo al 63% (sia pure sulla base di un controverso rapporto della Reuters[21] che, interpellata a tale proposito dalla Casa Bianca, non ha fornito risposta alcuna in merito al come il dato sia stato acquisito[22]), proprio il 28 Febbraio abbia ribadito con non poca alterigia, sovrastimando evidentemente di molto il proprio reale alquanto scarso peso politico, che sarebbe stato disposto a dimettersi se e solo se a Kyiv fosse concessa l’adesione alla NATO[23]: una richiesta a dir poco folle avanzata da una posizione oltretutto di debolezza e palesemente inaccettabile sia perché non é previsto dal Trattato NATO che possa essere accolta la richiesta di ammissione avanzata da parte di un Paese in guerra, sia perché questo, qualora la stessa fosse accolta in deroga condivisa, di fatto equivarrebbe, ai sensi dell’Art. 5 dello stesso Trattato , ad una dichiarazione di guerra totale alla Federazione Russa.

Completamente fuori controllo dopo l’incontro-scontro con Trump, ecco che Zelenskyy, –al quale col senno di poi, a prescindere dalle sue vere o presunte ragioni, sarebbe palesemente servito un preventivo ed abbondante buon bagno di realtà–, ha rilanciato in ogni modo possibile le sue richieste a Trump arrivando alla delirante affermazione con la quale, ancora una volta dall’alto del pressoché nullo potere contrattuale detenuto, non solo ha condizionato la sottoscrizione dell’accordo sulle terre rare (terre da corrispondere agli Stati Uniti per onorare il debito contratto da Kyiv con gli stessi con riferimento alle forniture militari ottenute per portare avanti lo sforzo bellico), all’assunzione da parte del Governo americano di precisi impegni quanto alla sicurezza dell’Ucraina (impegni di cui per la verità solo in apparenza nel testo predisposto non vi è traccia, per ovvie ragioni, nella forma auspicata da Zelenskyy, come si può evincere dalla lettura del relativo documenti che la stessa persona più che una serie iento il cui testo integrale è stato diffuso dalla CNN[24]), ma ha pure indirettamente rilanciato la posta in gioco –se chi tace acconsente– per tramite dei suoi militari tra i quali vi sarebbe stato perfino chi per la sottoscrizione dell’accordo avrebbe preteso la fornitura degli F-35.

Una richiesta a dir poco folle che, nonostante tutto, ha trovato spazio –una più, una meno a questo punto che importa– su più di qualche giornale[25], ma che qui ho ritenuto di menzionare non in quanto tale, bensì per meglio inquadrare il contesto in cui la vicenda ucraina sta volgendo al termine.

Un contesto caratterizzato non poco da un pernicioso generalizzato scollamento dalla realtà di molti dei suoi attori principali; uno scollamento di portata tale da impedire ai più di comprendere l’ovvio ferale che si cela dietro certe richieste formulate da Kyiv alla NATO ed agli USA. Richieste che in molti casi, per la loro ben scarsa logica, di poco si discostano da quella oltremodo fantasiosa qui menzionata relativa agli F-35. Un velivolo dalle caratteristiche operative tali da necessitare per il suo impiego di tutta una tale serie di apparati integrati della NATO che renderebbe la fornitura a Kyiv anche di un solo esemplare equivalente, de facto, alla sottoscrizione di una dichiarazione di guerra degli Stati Uniti alla Federazione Russa, con tutto quello che da ciò conseguirebbe in primis propio a quell’Ucraina che con ogni probabilità verrebbe letteralmente cancellata dalle carte geografiche, inghiottita dal Moloch della guerra termonucleare.

Alla fine, purtroppo per Zelenskyy, a farla da padrona è stata la sua oltremodo ridotta capacità di comprendere che la sottoscrizione dell’accordo con gli Stati Uniti, capestro o non capestro che fosse, era il solo modo che gli restava per restare a galla ancora per un po’ e far sopravvivere il suo Paese in quanto, poiché l’accordo prevede lo sfruttamento congiunto delle materie prime strategiche presenti nel sottosuolo dell’Ucraina e quindi la presenza in loco di aziende statunitensi e pure di personale proveniente dagli States, questo equivale di fatto a basare sul suolo amministrato da Kyiv un potente deterrente in grado di prevenire qualsivoglia azione ostile posta in essere da chicchessia, Putin in testa, in quanto un attacco di Mosca –diretto o proxy che sia– volto a riaprire il conflitto equivarrebbe a minacciare da presso gli interessi strategici di Washington.

Questo è ciò che Trump ha cercato di far capire a Zelenskyy, uno Zelenskyy palesemente totalmente privo delle minime vere capacità e competenze necessarie per coglie questo fondamentale aspetto dell’accordo abilmente proposto da Trump ad un politico la cui mentalità, purtroppo, affonda le sue radici in tempi oramai morti e sepolti, tempi in cui la sicurezza –si riteneva a torto– era data dal dispiegamento dei soli cannoni. In questo senso Zelensky non ha compreso che essendo le sue terre rare ciò di cui gli Stati Uniti hanno ed avranno strenuo bisogno per emanciparsi da Beijing, Trump –o chi per lui– mai e poi mai permetterà che qualcuno interferisca impunemente con un vitale interesse strategico degli Stati Uniti.

A tale proposito si legga con attenzione tutto quanto riguardante il, previsto dall’accordo, Reconstruction Investment Fund la cui istituzione viene fatta discendere, come si può leggere nel testo della bozza, dal congiuntamente riconosciuto bisogno di sostenere, in un contesto di stretto “partenariato tra gli Stati Uniti d’America e l’Ucraina[26]” tutti “gli sforzi dell’Ucraina per ottenere le garanzie di sicurezza necessarie a stabilire una pace duratura[27]”. Per somma nello stesso testo viene affermato che “i partecipanti cercheranno di individuare tutte le misure necessarie per proteggere gli investimenti reciproci, come definito nell’Accordo del Fondo[28]”: e quel “tutte le misure” è più eloquente e foriera di significati, peso e valore concreti di qualsiasi amena chiacchiera possa essere propinata a Zelenskyy dai quei Governi europei che con Macron e Starmer in testa, –per non parlare della Presidente von der Leyen–, attualmente contano, come si dice in Italia per chi conosce il gioco, meno del due di danari con briscola a coppe.

Alla luce di queste considerazioni vale riprendere in esame il tema delle dimissioni di Zelenskyy soprattutto nel momento in cui a chi gli siede accanto a Kyiv è data la possibilità di decidere a cosa dare peso, a quali valutazioni ispirarsi: se ad un corpus come quello sin qui proposto, ovvero a quel qualcosa in stile gossip fornito il 1° Marzo da… Vanity Fair in un articolo intitolato “Zelensky: ‘Non credo di aver sbagliato, ma Trump con chi sta? Perché dice che l’Ucraina è distrutta?‘. L’intervista di Fox News cerca di incastrare il leader ucraino, che dà lezioni di civiltà a tutti

La domanda non è retorica, ma serie e concreta perché è dalla risposta a tale quesito che dipende molto del futuro –o per meglio dire di quel poco che ne resta– dell’Ucraina e del suo martoriato popolo visto che gli Europei senza gli Stati Uniti, senza Trump non hanno né i mezzi e tantomeno le capacità per supportare le fantasie demagogiche del Presidente ucraino che ovviamente ha, come detto, rigettato con sdegno l’ipotesi di un suo passaggio di mano.

Di fatto, purtroppo per l’Ucraina, in questo suo rigetto dell’ipotesi di dimettersi e/o di indire nuove elezioni, Zelenskyy sembrerebbe godere dell’appoggio di diversi personaggi di spicco ucraini come, ad esempio, il sindaco di Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, che nel corso di un suo recente viaggio a Bruxelles avrebbe sottolineato la necessità di supportare Zelenskyy in quanto già più volte vittima di attacchi verbali di notevole gravità da parte dell’amministrazione Trump[29].

Peccato che a fare da corollario a tale presa di posizione (che, detto per inciso, è antecedente a quanto avvenuto nello Studio Ovale) –la notizia è stata confermata anche dalla testata ukrinform il 20 Febbraio[30]– sia stato aggiunto, quanto all’ipotesi di una tornata elettorale presidenziale, che al momento una tale eventualità deve essere assolutamente rigettata poiché potrebbe “distruggere il Paese dall’interno[31]” mentre affronta minacce esistenziali dal nord e dal fianco orientale. Un concetto ulteriormente esplicitato affermando a chiare lettere che “Nella situazione attuale, le elezioni sono un veleno per la nostra patria”[32]: una considerazione che lascia alquanto perplessi visto che il concetto espresso sembrerebbe andare nella direzione opposta a quanto lascerebbe intendere il rapporto della Reuters.

Nello specifico Klitschko avrebbe dichiarato che:

“Le elezioni sono la norma per un Paese democratico. Ma lasciatemi spiegare la situazione. Quasi 10 milioni di ucraini hanno lasciato il Paese e quasi altrettanti sono sfollati all’interno dell’Ucraina. Molti, circa un milione di persone, hanno indossato le uniformi e stanno combattendo al fronte. La situazione è difficile e ogni giorno perdiamo i nostri eroi, i nostri soldati e parti del nostro territorio. In questo momento, qualsiasi campagna politica, con la sua competizione politica, il populismo e le critiche, può indebolire il Paese e persino distruggerlo dall’interno“[33] per poi aggiungere che

“A volte ho la sensazione che alcune forze politiche si stiano già preparando per le elezioni. Ma di cosa stai parlando? La questione se l’Ucraina esisterà o meno, se sopravviverà come stato, è ancora aperta. Stiamo solo ora lottando per la nostra indipendenza e integrità territoriale. In queste circostanze, non sarebbe saggio prepararsi per le elezioni. Dovrebbe essere fatto passo dopo passo. Dobbiamo unire tutte le nostre forze per fermare la guerra. Dopo di che, le elezioni”[34].

Affermazioni, queste, che più che uno sperticato sostegno al Presidente Zelenskyy, lasciano intendere ben altro da ciò che apparentemente è sembrato essere stato il primo intento del Sindaco di Kyiv, visto che ci forniscono surrettiziamente l’immagine di un Presidente ucraino meno saldamente al comando del suo Paese di quanto lo si voglia fare apparire da una certa stampa Occidentale che ci parla, non è dato capire su che basi, di uno Zelenskyy saldamente al comando e senza antagonisti quando invece la stessa stampa ucraina già prende in considerazione i suoi possibili antagonisti tra i quali troviamo:

il Presidente della Verkhovna Rada, il Parlamento ucraino, Ruslan Stefanchuk, che pure è annoverato tra i principali alleati di Zelenskyy, ha respinto con forza i recenti suggerimenti internazionali di indire elezioni in Ucraina;

Kyrylo Budanov, il capo dell’agenzia di intelligence militare ucraina GUR, che quantunque secondo un rapporto di Newsweek[35] non sembrerebbe aver espresso il desiderio di cercare un’alta carica, si dà il caso che tra gli Ucraini abbia un indice di fiducia ancora più alto dello stesso Zelenskyy. Recentemente Budanov si è dichiarato fiducioso che l’Ucraina possa finalmente raggiungere un accordo di pace dopo tre anni di guerra; e per finire ecco che fa capolino il summenzionato

Valery Zaluzhny, ovverosia quell’ex comandante in capo delle forze armate dell’Ucraina di cui abbiamo già avuto modo occuparci in precedenza e che attualmente ricopre il ruolo di ambasciatore del suo Paese nel Regno Unito, che da molti è visto come un popolare e credibile successore di Zelenskyy, se il Presidente dovesse farsi da parte, oltretutto forte di un consenso che ancora oggi è valutato essere pari all’80%, stando a quanto riportato dal blog Carnegie Politika, nonostante Zaluzhny non abbia manifestato alcuna sua intenzione di candidarsi o meno alla presidenza a tempo debito.

Nel frattempo Giorgia Meloni, una delle principali figure politiche in Europa, o quanto meno una delle poche, se non l’unica, a sedere stabilmente –per ora– sulla poltrona di Premier, ha proposto un vertice USA-EU usando parole, in tanto bailame, diplomatiche: “Abbiamo proposto che ci sia un incontro per parlarci in modo franco di che cosa vogliamo fare, di come vogliamo affrontare le sfide che si presentano, non solo il tema della pace in Ucraina” ed ancora “In un mondo che continua a cambiare e nel quale bisogna condividere gli obiettivi, gli scenari, io penso che lavorando con freddezza, non lasciandosi trascinare dalle emozioni e ragionando in modo strategico questo incontro tra Usa ed EU sia assolutamente a portata di mano, è sicuramente quello per cui l’Italia lavora”[36].

Così la Premier Giorgia Meloni che, al momento, è parsa l’unica ad aver capito che aria tiri tra Washington e Kyiv, come pure ad aver intuito che aria potrebbe spirare, a breve, tra Washington e la EU qualora, ammesso e non concesso, la Europa o quel che ne resta, alimentando i sogni di gloria di Zelenskyy, interferisse con i piani della White House guidata da un Donald Trump che delle “lezioni di civiltà impartite a tutti” da Zelenskyy, stando a Vanity Fair, non sa che farsene, forse perché guidato da quanto un tempo, senza mezzi termini e false ipocrisie, espresse, piaccia o non piaccia, l’Ammiraglio Chester W. Nimitz “When in command, command!”. Un atteggiamento che prima che giudicato va preso per quello che è, ovvero un qualcosa che va inteso alla luce di un aforisma di Henry Kissinger allorché disse: “Essere nemici degli USA può essere pericoloso, ma esserne amici è fatale”.

Il perché di tanta cautela è presto detto: là Premier Meloni ha un grosso problema, come ce l’hanno i suoi colleghi europei: salvare la faccia e la poltrona dopo tanto blaterare servizievolmente alla corte di Biden, per somma, nel suo caso, contraddicendo sé stessa visto ciò che aveva affermato in precedenza circa Zelenskyy e la guerra in Ucraina.

Il vero problema ora per lei ed i suoi colleghi della EU a breve sarà quello di:

spiegare agli Europei il tunnel economico in cui ci hanno infilato per appoggiare un’assurda politica sanzionatoria;

rendere conto dell’aver passivamente subito l’attacco e la distruzione del Nord Stream che ha messo in ginocchio la Germania ed a conti fatti gli Europei tutti senza profferire verbo;

di aver giocato a fare gli statisti senza mezzi finanziari, armi, potenza militare e, quel che è peggio, idee vere per essere anche solo credibili (si pensi al bellicismo del Presidente Macron allorché ha a più riprese parlato dall’alto di una potenza di fuoco appena capace di affrontare 1/2 giornata di guerra in Ucraina – capacità tra l’altro stratosferica se comparata a quella di Paesi come l’Italia), salvo poi, ma questo riguarda espressamente la Premier Meloni,

di aver cercato, al cambio della guardia a Washington, di cambiare casacca per assumere il ruolo di primo referente degli USA di Trump in EU, letteralmente bypassando, bruciandoli sul tempo –o almeno questo era l’itento–, quelli che ora convoca, stimola, blandisce, finge di ascoltare per promuovere una iniziativa comune in primis a proprio uso e consumo. Una iniziativa che palesemente dovrà cercare di far sì che non sia in contrasto con la politica di Trump per evitare di dover scegliere da che parte stare. Da qui e non da altro l’invito rivolto alla EU affinché prevalgano la calma ed il dialogo tra USA ed EU per tentare la quadratura del cerchio e, perché no, fare il suo ingresso nelle grazie di Trump anche se… il tycoon nel bene e nel male è un imprenditore di successo che dei sorrisini dei voltagabbana poco si cura, salvo usarli all’occorrenza per poi liquidarli alla prima occasione. Quanto accaduto nello Studio Ovale allorché ha rammentato a Zelenskyy il suo aver fatto propaganda per Biden credo vada meditato in questo senso per tempo.

Tali considerazioni allo stato attuale vengono ad acquistare, per come si sono messe le cose, un peso di non secondaria importanza soprattutto ora che nel vasto panorama europeo sono altri i potenziali papabili referenti, a cominciare dalla leader del nuovo corso tedesco che, tra l’altro, ha a più riprese manifestato in modo deciso il proprio dissenso quanto alle politiche promosse dalla Presidente della Commissione Europea anche per quello che riguarda la guerra in Ucraina: un fatto che suggerirebbe alle attuali leadership di mantenere prudentemente un profilo alquanto basso per evitare di offrire una inutile inaffidabile sponda al Presidente ucraino. Una sponda che potrebbe avere per effetto solo quello di intralciare, rallentandoli, i piani strategici della nuova leadership statunitense sia in ambito economico che strategico.

In questo senso un paio di dichiarazioni ed articolate valutazioni possono rendere conto del clima che si va via via profilando all’orizzonte in Europa, nonché di quali fosche tinte si potrebbe tingere, ora come ora, un reale confronto tra USA ed EU nell’attuale contesto:

parlando in una conferenza stampa[37] al termine del vertice di Domenica 2 Marzo, a Londra, sull’Ucraina, Keir Starmer ha avuto l’indubbiamente gran bel coraggio di annunciare urbi et orbi la prossima formazione di una non meglio definita “coalizione dei volenterosi“[38] per, a suo dire, difendere l’Ucraina e garantire la pace. Di fatto una proposta degna di un boy scout che, oltre a segnalarsi per la sua insulsaggine viste le tempistiche, i decisamente mutati toni una volta tramontata l’era Biden, nonché soppesati i partecipanti al meeting, alla fine non ha trovato di meglio, per sutocelebrarsi, che darsi un nome che sicuramente si sarebbe meglio attagliato al gruppo promotore di una festa parrocchiale. Questo e le parole di Starmer (“L’Europa deve fare il lavoro grosso”, ma per la pace in Ucraina serve il sostegno degli Stati Uniti; Infatti, “sia chiaro, siamo d’accordo con Trump sull’urgente necessità di una pace duratura. Ora dobbiamo fare i conti insieme”) devono aver a tal segno impressionato il Presidente ucraino da avergli fatto cambiare immediatamente idea quanto alla posizione da lui assunta e da assumere con Trump soprattutto allorché lo stesso Starmer, dopo aver riaffermando l’impegno del Regno Unito ad aiutare Kiev con “stivali a terra e aerei in volo, anche con altri Stati”, ha ritrattato tutto dichiarandosi concorde con la premier italiana Giorgia Meloni sulla necessità di lavorare in “stretta sintonia con gli USA”[39]. Ovverosia con quegli Stati Uniti che stanno dimostrando al momento di non aver bisogno di tirapiedi europei nelle trattative che contano, di non volere interferenze sul campo e di non voler condividere i benefici economici del mutato corso della propria politica estera[40]. Il migliore commento a quanto testé riportato che lo forniscono le interessanti parole di René Aust di poco meno di 15 gg prima ….

Il 20 Febbraio 2025 il capo della delegazione di Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) al Parlamento europeo, René Aust, nel corso di un’intervista rilasciata ad EuroNews[41]ha non solo colto l’occasione per sottolineare come l’Europa non abbia un leader in grado di affrontare Trump, ma per somma, allorché gli è stato chiesto di esprimere il proprio pensiero quanto alla strategia di Donald Trump per porre fine alla guerra in Ucraina, ha prontamente elogiato i colloqui di pace in Arabia Saudita. Significativo che in tempi decisamente non sospetti lo stesso Aust abbia evidenziato come l’atteggiamento “più o meno ostile (all’idea di) colloqui diplomatici” quanto alla risoluzione del contenzioso ucraino stia progressivamente isolando la EU, vuoi perché al momento né il Cancelliere tedesco, Olaf Scholz, né Emmanuel Macron si sono sin qui rivelati adatti al ruolo (interessante notare come la Premier Meloni non sia stata neppure menzionata) , sia perché la voce più sopra il rigo su molte questioni (guerra in Ucraina in primis), quella della Presidente della Commissione Europea, non ha alcun peso reale in quanto la sig.ra “von der Leyen non è sostenuta dall’opinione pubblica” e per somma “Non è il leader dell’Europa perché il vero potere risiede nel Consiglio europeo”[42].

Decisamente difficile dargli torto se solo diamo un’occhiata a quanto è emerso dall’incontro di Domenica 2 Marzo a Londra la cui disamina[43], quanto agli esiti, riporta volenti o nolenti alla mente un aforisma di Oscar Wilde che, parafrasato, ben si presta a richiamare l’attenzione su quanto talvolta sia meglio tacere, lasciando solo supporre la propria inconcludenza, piuttosto che parlare e togliere ogni dubbio.

Dati i tempi vi è da dire che su tutto risulta alquanto emblematica la posizione della Premier italiana Meloni che continua a farci dono delle sue belle frasi che nulla aggiungono a quanto da altri già detto e nulla tolgono, configurandosi per dei segnali di fumo che ad ogni piè sospinto la stessa libera nell’aria, con decisamente scarso successo, per farsi notare da un Donald Trump interessato ad altro.

Il massimo del patetico la Meloni lo ha offerto a Londra allorché dopo aver ad ogni costo dovuto far udire la propria voce per ribadire e sottolineare che il vertice di Londra è servito a confermare che “condividiamo tutti lo stesso obiettivo, cioè una pace giusta e duratura in Ucraina” e che in quel tutti ci sono anche gli Stati Uniti; non ha perso occasione per affermare quanto segue: “A un certo punto andrò alla Casa Bianca, ancora non è calendarizzato ma prima o poi andremo”. Tanto rispondendo a una domanda su un suo possibile incontro con Trump a Washington, che tradotto in parole povere vuol dire che Trump la sta bellamente giustamente totalmente ignorando.

E che le cose stiano esattamente così come qui ora riportate lo testimonia quanto è avvenuto al termine dell’incontro londinese organizzato dal Premier britannico Keir Starmer che ci ha regalato un Volodymyr Zelenskyy che motu proprio, poco prima di ripartire, ha affermato che l’accordo sulle terre rare con gli Stati Uniti sarebbe pronto per essere firmato, eludendo contestualmente tutte le domande relative all’alterco avuto con Trump nello Studio Ovale, non senza sottolineare la difficoltà di condurre trattative delicate in pubblico, precisando che quel formato “non era giusto”, poiché “i nemici possono trarre vantaggio” da eventuali disaccordi tra alleati[44].

A ben guardare quella di Zelenskyy si configura come una decisamente precipitosa inversione di rotta che poco si sposa con la decisa presa di posizione sua e della sua delegazione allorché la stessa ha bruscamente lasciato (altre fonti ascrivono questa uscita ad una messa letteralmente alla porta della stessa da parte di alcuni collaboratori di Trump) la Casa Bianca senza pranzare né firmare l’accordo sui minerali com’era invece atteso.

Purtroppo per Zelenskyy la Casa Bianca sembra, se non altro al momento, ben intenzionata ad impartire una dura lezione al fin troppo arrogante ed irrispettoso Presidente ucraino in quanto le sue tardive parole di opportunistico ripensamento sono giunte dopo le sprezzanti dichiarazioni del Segretario al Tesoro USA, Scott Bessent, secondo cui “attualmente, l’accordo sulle terre rare con l’Ucraina non è sul tavolo”.

Lo stesso Bessent parlando a CBS News ha poi aggiunto “Tutto ciò che il Presidente Zelenskyy doveva fare era entrare e firmare questo accordo economico, e ancora una volta non mostrare alcuna divergenza –nessuna divergenza– tra il popolo ucraino e il popolo americano, e ha scelto di far saltare tutto”, senza mancare di sottolineare, è sempre Bessent a parlare, come sia “impossibile avere un accordo economico senza un accordo di pace”, il che tradotto in parole povere sta a significare che quello che ora si prospetta per Zelenskyy è una resa senza condizioni alle desiderata della White House che il Presidente ucraino dovrà accettare senza discutere, pena l’essere abbandonato tra le braccia di una EU che solo parla, impossibilitata com’è a farsi realmente carico in prima persona delle sorti del conflitto attualmente in atto.

Eloquente a tale proposito la sua disincantata risposta data sorridendo a chi gli chiedeva se fosse al corrente della proposta di Emmanuel Macron e Keir Starmer di una tregua di un mese “aerea, sui mari e sulle infrastrutture energetiche”: un laconico “Sono al corrente di tutto”.

Allo stato attuale la trattativa tra Trump e Zelenskyy sembra ripresa ma al momento non è dato sapere quale sarà il prezzo aggiuntivo che il leader ucraino dovrà pagare per lo sgarro del 28 Febbraio.

In chiusura una riflessione sulla posizione decisamente imbarazzante della Premier Meloni e quindi anche dell’Italia, una posizione che discende direttamente dal non essersi lei imposta per tempo, o quanto meno chiesto con fermezza che la questione Ucraina fosse affrontata per tempo ad un tavolo cui fossero presenti Russia e Stati Uniti.

Chiederlo ora è troppo facile e per certi versi inutile in quanto se è vero che la Premier Meloni ha ereditato una serie di impegni assunti da uno sprovveduto Draghi, impegni che ha sin qui onorato in ossequio al principio che testualmente recita, pacta servanda sunt (principio etico oltre che giuridico decisamente bellamente disatteso da Trump ed ambiguamente pure da Biden allorchè le cose hanno preso ad andare non per il verso auspicato causa clamorosi errori di valutazione), è parimenti vero che nel prosieguo, allorché lo stesso Biden ha iniziato a tenere un piede in due staffe ed il sostegno Kyiv è stato degradato ad oggetto di mera contrattazione congressuale per questioni politiche interne e per giunta elettoralistiche, non sarebbe stato male evitare di agire da prima della classe e convocare all’epoca un summit USA-EU per discutere del prosieguo del tutto a carte scoperte, a maggior ragione allorché si è profilato all’orizzonte un cambio della guardia alla White House.

Farlo ora appare ridicolo perché a tempo debito la risposta di Trump sarà quella che abbiamo sentito dare a Zelenskyy nello Studio Ovale, piaccia o non piaccia. Una risposta che suonerà in questi termini: noi siamo fuori e voi se volete proseguire accomodatevi pure e buona fortuna, non contate su di noi e soprattutto non azzardatevi ad interferire con i miei progetti.

Vale la pena riunirsi per questo?

Direi di no perché la cosa messa in questi termini diventa ridicola. Per somma le nuove tariffe potrebbero essere un utile strumento per mettere la EU nella impossibilità di adottare qualsiasi politica non gradita oltreoceano ammesso e non concesso che vi siano i margini per farlo e che qualcuno voglia farlo. La guerra è persa e questo va accettato e fatto accettare anche in sede comunitaria adottando le necessarie misure per voltare pagina a cominciare dal trovare il modo per togliere alla von der Leyen un potere ed un ruolo destituiti di ogni fondamento.

—————————————————————————————

Trump-Zelenskyy: time for hard balances, while meanwhile E.U. coach flies …

Time for balances after the meeting-clash between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, of wide-ranging balances that the Ukrainian president has amply shown, unfortunately for him in mondovision (and who knows that he was not invited on purpose, knowing him, for him to do so, since, as Trump himself said at one point, he was cunningly allowed to speak so that … so that he might dig his own grave, in public and with his own hands), that he does not have the slightest ability to do, a prisoner as he is of his own somewhat self-referential character, rather than in tune with his role.

A character who, unfortunately for his people, does not have the slightest sense of self-criticism because if it is true that, as William Shakespeare had to write, “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women, merely players,” from the Oval Office of the White House he has emerged decidedly battered despite certain mainstream narratives incapable of grasping the shameless arrogance of someone who, if he had in his body all that he externalized, if the signature he was supposed to affix involved modifying the text of the agreement in the sense indicated, went to the White House exactly with the intent of publicly embarrassing that President Trump whom he tried to pass off as one of the many so-called Putinians not having the slightest understanding that Trump, for better or worse, is not Biden or one of the many von der Leyen’s on duty.

Trump, unfortunately for the Ukrainian, is a very skilled poker player, Gascon all you want, but certainly not a fool and in any case certainly a player not in the league of a Zelenskyy lent from theater to politics. A player-Trump-who, to sum up, is conducting his game by bluffing a lot against a methodical and calculating chess master, Putin, who in turn has to contend with the indecipherable, at times, oriental mentality of Xi Jinping at this crucial stage in the redefinition of the NWO of the 21st century.

A redefinition that at this point, as far as the United States and the Russian Federation are concerned, of the rhetoric -pro or con- constructed over the past four years as to the role of Ukraine and its current president, has no further need: a president who can only thank Trump for offering him a trade deal and a guarantee of survival that others in his time did not benefit from despite the services rendered: in this sense, thoughts go back to South Vietnam many decades ago, to Afghanistan of times closer to us, not to mention the Kurdish fighters in Syria who fought hard on the ground against ISIS militiamen only to be left at the mercy of the Turkish army when the war was over.

Who will win the game for the NWO is not known, although I personally believe that in the end-I have been saying this for years-we will have a tripartition of the world, much to the chagrin of the multilateralism preached by the BRICS: a tripartition to come that now necessitates a downsizing of Beijing’s global strength achieved through a reshaping of relations between the United States and the Russian Federation that passes through the rapid closure of the Ukrainian parenthesis which, whether Zelenskyy likes it or not, was only a proxy war between the two historical antagonists of what was the Cold War.

A proxy war that no longer has any reason to exist and little does it matter that its conclusion passes for a redefinition of Ukraine’s borders and for putting at the stake a European Union that is the victim of events that are primarily the direct consequence of those 80 years of history that, from the end of WWII to the present, the Old World Chancelleries have wasted to constantly give life to useless internal quarrels of difficult composition so that: …sic transit gloria mundi, dear European Premiers and dear Mrs. von der Leyen!

Sic transit gloria mundi because certain jokes by Trump and Vance, jokes that have resounded loud and high in the Oval Office, go not only to the unfortunate Zelenskyy, but are also a warning to the no less vainglorious European leaders at the moment and to the extent that they still persist in wanting to show their anti-historical intention to persevere along the current path: the path along which the, by the hours decidedly numbered, Ukrainian President has set out.

That President forced to admit in public, before the world, even his problems in recruiting troops to send to the front, troops found literally by seizing, wherever one can do it, and enlisting men unwilling to fight to be thrown on the front lines to die in a war that would have ended in two and two fours without U.S. support: for the Europeans could not even have supplied him with weapons that in fact they did not have-and still do not have-available even for themselves.

So it is from all of the above, from this need to redefine the global balances having in mind the reality of the facts for what they really are, and not for what one would have wished they had been, that the new American course and thus also the new U.S. foreign policy has taken shape.

It is from this that follows the thoughtfulness with which Trump has launched his tariff plan, albeit in ways that are creating considerable apprehension even among allies, and which in any case will certainly have to be revised and corrected for a whole series of inadequacies that emerge by taking it from the Pacific rather than the Atlantic; hence the MAGA policy project, i.e., that Make America Great Again in the naming of which that Again that appears accounts for something, the Great pursued, of which Trump has shown a clear awareness, unknown to Biden and the U.S. Dems, that the U.S. is not at present; hence the change of pace in foreign policy beginning with the disengagement in the war in Ukraine; hence the planned cut in military spending on the defense of that Europe which rightly demands take charge of its own defense itself by increasing domestic military spending; hence the plan to redefine relations, including trade relations, with the Russian Federation, blatantly in an anti-Chinese function in order to better be able to counter its policy of progressively increasing influence globally, starting with the Pacific area, avoiding having to move, as so far foolishly done, on two fronts to Beijing’s delight.

These are all things that most in Europe seem to have -since repetita iuvant- not understood, and in the United States certain ideological drifts, made their own by the Democrats, prevent them from examining and translating into a farsighted political project shared with the Republicans, setting aside divisive rhetoric worthy, given the times, of a better cause.

Of the heated confrontation between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy that took place on Feb. 28, 2025 in the Oval Office, in front of television cameras,-a confrontation during which the U.S. president harshly attacked the Ukrainian leader, accusing him of “putting himself in a very bad position” and “not holding the cards” for an agreement, as well as of wanting to persist in “risking World War III.” ending by intimating to him that he should be “grateful” for the support he received”-the news reports of these days are overflowing, which have variously shown all of Zelenskyy’s mistakes, mistakes that can be summed up in the clear words with which he did so in the heat of the moment, among very few, journalist Marcello Foa when he wrote that Zelensky was wrong, for two reasons:

for starting such a discussion publicly when this kind of confrontation usually takes place, in diplomacy, always behind closed doors,

he repeatedly gave Trump on his voice without giving him time to argue and thereby blatantly and repeatedly disrespecting him.

Two mistakes that a strangely, until the opportune moment, silent Trump let Zelenskyy, seeing himself as blatantly lost, commit to the end, putting his own country in a decidedly embarrassing and, above all, difficult, terribly difficult situation to manage for a thousand reasons beginning with having to, in fact publicly bear the consequences of the historic violation of both the Minsk Protocol I (also known as the Minsk I Treaty of September 5, 2014 ) and that of the Minsk Protocol II (also known as the Minsk II Treaty of February 11, 2015 ) that French President Francois Hollande, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed, some as guarantors and some as parties, without the slightest willingness to abide by them.

After all, it is also to the government in Kyiv, including the one chaired by Zelenskyy, and not only to Putin, that we owe what follows, drawing on a document drafted in March 2020 by EPRS, the European Parliamentary Research Service, and titled “Ukraine: The Minsk agreements five years on “:

“As the death toll has risen to some 13,000, up to 30,000 injured, 1.4 million displaced and 3.4 million people in need of humanitarian aid, the United Nations appealed in January 2020 for $158 million for humanitarian assistance and protection of vulnerable people in eastern Ukraine.”

An account that for certain aligns little with the rhetorical fairy tales peddled at every turn by the forgetful mainstream pro-Kyiv propaganda from after February 2022, but which cannot be branded as “pro-Putin.” the unfortunate expression coined by pro-Kyiv zealots to crush as false any news or analysis they do not like and those who spread it, the latter of which an all too clueless and exceedingly opinionated Zelenskyy felt he could, on balance, use even with the U.S. president and his entourage: definitely a very bad mistake, especially taking into account the heavy negative assessments made in unsuspected times even by the CIA about Ukraine, Zelensky and the degree of corruption in his establishment and country.

Not to mention the White House’s immediate retaliation in response to Zelenskyy’s poor tactical choice: in fact, it was on Feb. 5, 2025, that ANSA leaked the news, and confirmed by CIA chief John Ratcliffe, that the U.S. would not only suspend arms supplies to Kyiv, but also the sharing of U.S. intelligence information related to Russian troop movements-a move that could put Kyiv in a position where it could not effectively confront and strike the forces of the Russian Federation . For sum it would seem that an express prohibition has been made even to the United Kingdom to share with Ukraine intelligence information received from Washington : just to make Zelenskyy, but also the vaunted Europeans, understand who is really in charge and to what and to whom it is due if at one point, many years ago, Kyiv was allowed to blithely disregard the farcical Minsk agreements with the ritual blessing of France and Germany.

Indeed, it is no coincidence that “Pure fiction” is the rather crude way in which the content of the Minsk agreements was summarized in retrospect by Wolfgang Sporrer, a former departmental head at the OSCE who was involved in their drafting process to arrive at a text whose signing by the Ukrainian side was urged “to stall,” as admitted on several occasions by both Holland and Merkel.

It is in this sense that that of the Minsk agreements is another of those issues that Zelenskyy should have avoided bringing up, moreover, lying knowing he was lying, to prove, if nothing else, that he was aware of the fact that he was sitting in an Oval Office chair in the White House and not standing on a theater stage, as many -even too many, to tell the truth- times he has been blithely allowed to do in recent years by others, even at official meetings.

Indeed, as is well known, the first historic, all-Ukrainian violation took place on December 2, 2014, when the Kyiv Parliament unilaterally amended the “special status law” that had been proposed in the Minsk Protocol I; just as it is a well-documented fact who started the fighting in the Donbass… and more importantly-at least officially-why.

And I say not coincidentally “officially” since, to be fair, the Ukrainian dispute has been, as to its true causes, all too much passed off as a merely ethnic conflict, according to a narrative decidedly dear to both Moscow and a co-conspirator West-read the United States-interested in incorporating the country into NATO in deference to a plan for its expansion-also officially denied, this time, by Washington-which Moscow countered, for obvious reasons acknowledged by Kissinger himself, by lying through its teeth as to the presence of its troops in the eastern part of the country, a presence it has always refused to officially acknowledge.

Hence a dispute based on alleged ethnic opposition that both the West and Moscow have endorsed in order to pursue their proxy conflict in disguise by insisting on this course of action heedless of the suffering of an entire people, the one to set themselves up as protectors of Ukrainian sovereignty to the point of elevating the current Kyiv establishment to the rank of deity protectors of Western values, and the other of the right to self-determination of an ethnic-linguistic minority harassed by bi-curious Ukrainian nationalists: all according to a script staged many times.

Something, that described, for which Zelenskyy has, willingly or unwillingly, made himself responsible by lying to his own people even before publicly to a well-informed Trumpian White House well intent on embracing the political philosophy of collaboration with Moscow, as Kissinger has advocated for many years, and not that of opposition to it, as myopically advocated by the rhetoric of Biden and the many who have preceded him.

It was thus that Zelenskyy in Washington, in this regard, committed a fatal misstep for him not only for lying knowing he was lying as to the true genetics of this conflict, but by sum for doing so knowingly and underhandedly to try to publicly embarrass and thus surreptitiously bend to his will Trump, namely the very people who know that history decidedly as well as, if not decidedly even better than he does.

That Putin is by no means a saint is well known, but perhaps Zelenskyy would have done better to think before he spoke, since moreover Putin has his own army and is not fighting a proxy war with borrowed money, but rather his own war, which is not against Ukraine and Ukrainians as such, but-as absurd as it may appear-against those who as Ukrainians have sent their own countrymen to their deaths for the interests of well-known others: which, if in one respect does not make Putin a hero and a champion of freedom, gives no small account of the support given by Zelenskyy to Biden during the recent U.S. election campaign.

And that this is, if not exactly, at least mostly the case is evidenced by the fact that the first phase of Russian aggression was flanked by a very powerful Kyiv information war, which led to the creation of a highly stigmatizing image of the residents of the Donbas seen mostly as “separatists,” in a very generic way, giving rise to a kind of image construction of the ‘enemy’ of the attacker on national integrity, of the traitor to the Fatherland ignobly colluding with the enemy, counterbalanced by a similar stigmatization by Moscow of the opposing side qualified as veneral Nazis to try to leverage a certain historical memory felt across the country to stimulate as choral a reaction as possible to the Kyiv government: hence the Special Operation aimed at the alleged denazification of the country.

Such a view certainly by-passes by a long way all the sociological studies that have been compiled to understand the real motivations that prompted individuals to enlist in the ranks of one or the other formations. Studies that in the end turn out to be quite interesting since they allow us to understand how much the mainstream readings of both sides are functional to the instrumental use of all those factors that lead to the mobilization of those who eventually find themselves fighting wars that have nothing to do with what spurred them to action and to find themselves, in cases, such as the one under consideration here, entangled in real carnage on behalf of third parties, or wars by proxy.

Several works over time have shed light, in this regard, on the real motivations of the conflict in Ukraine in its two phases: the one from 2014 to 2022 and the one that began in February 2022 with the Russian attack and still lasts. Works among which I consider here to point out the one:

by Andriy Brashchayko and Francesco Brusa of 12/04/2024 significantly titled “Attempts to peacefully resolve the Donbas conflict, resulting in the Minsk Accords, never really worked, because they simplified the ongoing violence as an alleged ‘ethnic clash’ between Ukrainians and Russians, a reality belied by a much more complex reality ” and published by OBCT ;

by Gwendolyn Sasse and Alice Lackner titled “War and identity: the case of the Donbas in Ukraine” by and to top it off decidedly interesting work

by Natalia Savelyeva and Svetlana Erpyleva first appeared on October 23, 2023 under the title “Why Fight? The Combatant Careers of the Anti-Kyiv Fighters in the Donbas War” .

In particular, the last of the three papers mentioned above is an article that, leaving aside the usual narratives and starting from original qualitative data on the mobilization of anti-Kyiv fighters during the war in eastern Ukraine (the one that began in 2014), addressed the problem of spontaneous mobilization of non-state armed groups during contemporary military conflicts by adopting the notion of career as a key to understanding and approaching it.

Career understood as a collective path of mobilization that develops over time from the different mobilization factors usually proposed in the literature on current civil wars such as, specifically: evolving localists, crisis marginalized, nationalist warriors, adventurous ideologues and inspired sympathizers.

First introduced by the Chicago School of Sociology, the concept of “Career” is to be understood as a social path created by many similar individual trajectories that unfolds through several stages whose traversal causes a person to change his or her social position, opinions, emotions and self-perception, and the way he or she is perceived by others: something that if properly heterodirected can stimulate the making of those choices which then by the main stream are traced back to the presence of ideological and/or vetero-ideological or para-ideological or quasi-ideological factors that are in fact nonexistent, but which it comes in handy to conjure up for those who promote, stimulate and manage the various proxy wars, not least precisely the one that has had and still has Ukraine as its battleground.

Now since even the most driven cluelessness has a limit I think it comes naturally to ask, having reached this point, what more does Zelenskyy need in order to understand that he has lost for lending himself to playing a game bigger than himself and at the same time to come to terms, or at least try to, with the fact that his time is up as well: something the latter of which he really seems to have had no intention so far to consider if, as unofficial rumors from Ukrainian sources have reported, everything would suggest that Zelenskyy’s office and the President himself would be moving to have the former Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian FFAA (he was removed in February 2024), Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, a particularly well-liked man in his country (as a poll in December 2023 pointed out in which 88% of Ukrainians said they had confidence in him as opposed to the 62% gathered by Zelenskyy ) would not give way to his alleged political ambitions by not running, in due course, in the presidential elections to thus give Zelenskyy the opportunity to be reelected.

The rumors to some extent would be confirmed by certain broad and widespread remarks that have appeared in the Ukrainian press-and hardly not reached Trump’s ear-of the kind widely reported by Censor.net , an Internet portal of socio-political news and information, counted among the first places in the Ukrainian media landscape, with a popular forum, founded by journalist Yuriy Butusov in 2004, which provided us in 2024 with an utterly bleak picture of the entire command line of the Ukrainian FFAA as run by their Supreme Commander, that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decidedly to such an extent more concerned with the preservation of his own personal power than with the actual conduct of the war (and even the lives of the men sent to the front), that he went so far as to promote top changes in the FFAA without any clear strategic motivations, but only the personal risk of losing the media limelight as is amply evident from reading Yuriy Butusov’s lengthy early 2024 work entitled “ЗЕЛЕНСЬКИЙ ПРОТИ ЗАЛУЖНОГО: НАСЛІДКИ” (transl. Zelenskyy vs. Zaluzhny: consequences).

To better understand what this actual dossier is all about, one need only dwell on the first lines of it, and to be exact where it can be read verbatim: “According to unofficial sources, on January 29, 2024, Zelenskyy invited Zaluzhny and Defense Minister Umierov to a meeting and offered Zaluzhny to resign voluntarily. According to sources, the commander in chief of the armed forces refused. And now the office is drawing up a plan to replace Zaluzhny against his will. Now, as we know, consultations are taking place at all levels and the authorities are trying to prove that Zaluzhny’s removal is not just a political decision, but a systemic decision and that there will be changes in the promotion of commanders in various parts of the FFAA” .

It is a pity that the same disconcerting concept had already been expressed just over a month earlier during an interview with the British “The Sun” , an interview in which Zelenskyy had already overstated his undoubted histrionic and communicative skills, as well as that vainglory that brought him to the hard impact with the reality of his human and political condition as soon as he entered the Oval Office.

From this it follows that after the meager figure of Feb. 28, 2025, Zelenskyy’s international standing became somewhat shaky for various reasons that also emerged thanks to a post-Washington account by Fox News, which published it on March 1 with the significant headline “Who could lead Ukraine if Zelenskyy resigns? ” and from which, thanks to Caitlin McFall, we learn that Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s future as Ukraine’s president has been questioned even by one of his most determined supporters, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and others .

In particular, Fox News has reported how during a phone call from Graham to the Ukrainian leader, Sen. allegedly suggested that Zelenskyy should resign or at least run for re-election, in accordance with what Trump himself suggested after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and this despite the fact that the Ukrainian Constitution stipulates that elections cannot be held in the country when martial law is in force, i.e., during wartime.

It is a pity that Zelenskyy, whose approval rating had been given as close to 63 percent (albeit on the basis of a controversial Reuters report which, when asked about this by the White House, gave no answer as to how the figure had been acquired ), precisely on Feb. 28 reiterated with no small amount of haughtiness, evidently greatly overestimating his own real rather meager political clout, that he would be willing to resign if and only if Kyiv were granted NATO membership : an insane request made from a position of weakness, to say the least, and patently unacceptable both because it is not provided for in the NATO Treaty that a request for admission made by a country at war can be granted, and because this, should it be granted as a shared derogation, would in fact amount, under Art. 5 of the same Treaty , to a declaration of total war on the Russian Federation.

Completely out of control after the meeting-clash with Trump, here was Zelenskyy, -who in hindsight, regardless of his true or alleged motives, would clearly have needed a preventive and abundant good reality bath-, relaunched his demands to Trump in every possible way, arriving at the delusional statement with which, once again from the height of the almost no bargaining power he held, he not only conditioned the signing of the rare earths agreement (earths to be paid to the U.S. in order to honor the debt incurred by Kyiv to the U.S. with reference to military supplies obtained to carry on the war effort) to the assumption by the U.S. government of precise commitments as to the security of Ukraine (commitments of which, to tell the truth, only in appearance in the prepared text there is no trace, for obvious reasons, in the form desired by Zelenskyy, as can be deduced from the reading of the relevant documents that the same person more than a series iento whose full text was disseminated by CNN ), but also indirectly raised the stakes -if he who is silent consents- through his military among whom there would even be those who for the signing of the agreement would demand the supply of F-35s.

An insane demand, to say the least, which, in spite of everything, has found space -one more, one less at this point who cares- in more than a few newspapers, but which I have seen fit to mention here not as such, but rather to better frame the context in which the Ukrainian affair is drawing to a close.

A context characterized in no small measure by a pernicious generalized disconnect from reality on the part of many of its key players; a disconnect of such magnitude as to prevent most from understanding the obvious feral behind certain demands made by Kyiv to NATO and the US. Demands that in many cases, because of their very poor logic, of little difference from the exceedingly fanciful one mentioned here concerning the F-35. An aircraft with such operational characteristics as to require for its deployment such a whole range of integrated NATO equipment that would make the supply to Kyiv of even a single one equivalent, de facto, to the signing of a declaration of war by the United States on the Russian Federation, with all that would follow from this in primis precisely to that Ukraine which would in all likelihood be literally wiped off the map, swallowed up by the Moloch of thermonuclear war.

In the end, unfortunately for Zelenskyy, it was his exceedingly diminished capacity to understand that signing the agreement with the United States, capestro or no capestro, was the only way left for him to stay afloat for a while longer and for his country to survive since, since the agreement provides for the joint exploitation of strategic raw materials found in Ukraine’s subsoil and thus the presence there of U.S. companies and even personnel from the States, this effectively amounts to basing on Kyiv-administered soil a powerful deterrent capable of preventing any hostile action put in place by anyone, Putin in the lead, since an attack by Moscow -directed or proxy as it may be- aimed at reopening the conflict would be tantamount to threatening Washington’s strategic interests from near.

This is what Trump tried to get across to Zelenskyy, a Zelenskyy patently totally lacking in the minimum real skills and expertise necessary to grasp this fundamental aspect of the agreement skillfully proposed by Trump to a politician whose mentality, unfortunately, has its roots in times now dead and buried, times when security -wrongly believed- was provided by the deployment of guns alone. In this sense, Zelensky did not understand that since his rare lands are what the United States has and will strenuously need to emancipate itself from Beijing, Trump -or whoever for him- will never, ever allow anyone to interfere with impunity with a vital U.S. strategic interest.

In this regard one should read carefully all that concerns the, provided for in the agreement, Reconstruction Investment Fund whose establishment is made to follow, as can be read in the text of the draft, from the jointly recognized need to support, in a context of close “partnership between the United States of America and Ukraine ” all “the efforts of Ukraine to obtain the security guarantees necessary to establish a lasting peace.” For sum in the same text it is stated that “the participants will seek to identify all necessary measures to protect mutual investments as defined in the Fund Agreement.” and that “all measures” is more eloquent and a harbinger of concrete meaning, weight and value than whatever pleasant talk may be peddled to Zelenskyy by those European governments that with Macron and Starmer in the lead,-not to mention President von der Leyen-, currently count, as we say in Italy for those who know the game, less than the two of danari with briscola a coppe.

In light of these considerations, it is worth re-examining the issue of Zelenskyy’s resignation especially at a time when those sitting next to him in Kyiv are given the opportunity to decide what to give weight to, what assessments to be inspired by: whether to a corpus such as the one proposed so far, or to that gossip-style something provided on March 1 by… Vanity Fair in an article titled “Zelensky: ‘I don’t think I’m wrong, but who is Trump with? Why does he say Ukraine is destroyed?’ Fox News interview seeks to frame Ukrainian leader, who lectures everyone on civility

The question is not rhetorical, but serious and concrete because it is on the answer to that question that much of the future -or rather what little is left of it- of Ukraine and its battered people depends since the Europeans without the United States, without Trump have neither the means nor even the capabilities to support the demagogic fantasies of the Ukrainian president who has obviously, as mentioned, dismissed with disdain the hypothesis of his hand-over.

In fact, unfortunately for Ukraine, in his rejection of the possibility of stepping down and/or calling new elections, Zelenskyy would appear to enjoy the support of several prominent Ukrainian figures such as, for example, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, who during a recent trip to Brussels reportedly stressed the need to support Zelenskyy as he has already been the victim of verbal attacks of considerable severity by the Trump administration on several occasions.

Too bad that as a corollary to that stance (which, incidentally, predates what happened in the Oval Office)-the news was also confirmed by the ukrinform news outlet on Feb. 20-it was added, as to the possibility of a presidential election round, that at the moment such an eventuality must be absolutely rejected since it could “destroy the country from within ” while it faces existential threats from the north and the eastern flank. A concept further explicated by stating flatly that “In the current situation, elections are poison for our homeland” : a consideration that is somewhat perplexing given that the concept expressed would seem to go in the opposite direction of what the Reuters report would imply.

Specifically Klitschko allegedly stated that:

“Elections are the norm for a democratic country. But let me explain the situation. Almost 10 million Ukrainians have left the country and almost as many are internally displaced within Ukraine. Many, about one million people, have put on their uniforms and are fighting at the front. The situation is difficult and every day we are losing our heroes, our soldiers and parts of our territory. At this time, any political campaign, with its political competition, populism and criticism, can weaken the country and even destroy it from within,” to add that

“Sometimes I have the feeling that some political forces are already preparing for elections. But what are you talking about? The question of whether Ukraine will exist or not, whether it will survive as a state, is still open. We are only now fighting for our independence and territorial integrity. Under these circumstances, it would be unwise to prepare for elections. It should be done step by step. We must unite all our forces to stop the war. After that, elections” .

Statements, these, which, rather than rave support for President Zelenskyy, suggest something quite different from what apparently appeared to have been the Kyiv mayor’s first intent, since they surreptitiously provide us with an image of a Ukrainian president less firmly in charge of his country than some Western press would have us believe, it is not given to understand on what basis, of a Zelenskyy firmly in command and without antagonists when in fact the Ukrainian press itself already considers his possible antagonists among whom we find:

the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian Parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who is also counted among Zelenskyy’s main allies, has strongly rejected recent international suggestions to hold elections in Ukraine;

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency GUR, who quantunque according to a Newsweek report would not appear to have expressed a desire to seek high office, happens to have an even higher trust index among Ukrainians than Zelenskyy himself. Recently Budanov has expressed confidence that Ukraine can finally reach a peace agreement after three years of war; and to top it off here comes the aforementioned

Valery Zaluzhny, namely that former commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces whom we have dealt with before and who currently serves as his country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, who is seen by many as a popular and credible successor to Zelenskyy, if the president were to step aside, moreover on the strength of a consensus that is still estimated to be 80 percent, according to the Carnegie Politika blog, despite the fact that Zaluzhny has not indicated any intention on his part to run or not to run for president in due course.

Meanwhile, Giorgia Meloni, one of the leading political figures in Europe, or at least one of the few, if not the only one, to sit permanently-for now-in the Premier’s chair, proposed a U.S.-EU summit using words, in so much bailing, diplomatic: “We have proposed that there be a meeting to talk frankly to each other about what we want to do, how we want to deal with the challenges ahead, not only the issue of peace in Ukraine” and again “In a world that continues to change and in which we need to share goals, scenarios, I think that by working coolly, not getting carried away by emotions and thinking strategically this meeting between the U.S. and the EU is absolutely within reach, it is definitely what Italy is working for” .

Thus PM Giorgia Meloni who, at the moment, seemed to be the only one who understood what the air is between Washington and Kyiv, as well as sensing what the air might be, shortly, between Washington and the EU should, granted, Europe or what remains of it, fueling Zelenskyy’s dreams of glory, interferes with the plans of the White House led by a Donald Trump who of Zelenskyy’s “lessons of civility imparted to all,” according to Vanity Fair, does not know what to make of them, perhaps because he is guided by what Admiral Chester W. once, in no uncertain terms and false hypocrisies, expressed, like it or not, Admiral Chester W. Nimitz “When in command, command!” An attitude that before it is judged should be taken for what it is, which is something to be understood in the light of an aphorism of Henry Kissinger when he said, “To be an enemy of the U.S. may be dangerous, but to be its friend is fatal.”

The reason for so much caution is quickly said: there PM Meloni has a big problem, as do her European colleagues: saving face and her chair after so much servant blather in Biden’s court, for sum, in her case, contradicting herself given what she had previously said about Zelenskyy and the war in Ukraine.

The real problem now for you and your EU colleagues shortly will be to:

explain to the Europeans the economic tunnel they have put us in to support an absurd sanctions policy;

account for passively enduring the Nord Stream attack and destruction that brought Germany and on balance Europeans all to their knees without uttering a word;

of having played at being statesmen without financial means, weapons, military power and, what is worse, real ideas to be even credible (think of the bellicism of President Macron when he repeatedly spoke from on high of a firepower barely capable of dealing with 1/2 a day of war in Ukraine – a capacity by the way stratospheric when compared to that of countries like Italy), except then, but this expressly concerns PM Meloni,

of having tried, at the changing of the guard in Washington, to change her tunic to take on the role of Trump’s primary U.S. referent in the EU, literally bypassing, burning them on time -or at least that was the itent-, those whom she now summons, stimulates, blandizes, pretends to listen to in order to promote a common initiative primarily for her own use. An initiative that blatantly will have to try to make sure that it does not conflict with Trump’s policies to avoid having to choose sides. Hence, and not least, the call to the EU for calm and dialogue to prevail between the US and the EU to try to square the circle and, why not, make its way into Trump’s good graces even if… the tycoon for better or worse is a successful businessman who cares little for the smirks of the turncoats, except to use them when needed and then dismiss them at the first opportunity. What happened in the Oval Office when he reminded Zelenskyy of his having canvassed for Biden I think should be pondered in this regard for time.

These considerations at present come to acquire, as things have turned out, a weight of no small importance especially now that in the vast European panorama there are other potential referents, starting with the leader of the new German course who, among other things, has on several occasions decisively expressed her dissent regarding the policies promoted by the President of the European Commission also with regard to the war in Ukraine: a fact that would suggest that the current leadership prudently maintain a rather low profile to avoid offering an unnecessary unreliable backing to the Ukrainian President. A shore that could only have the effect of hindering, by slowing them down, the new U.S. leadership’s strategic plans in both the economic and strategic spheres.

In this sense, a couple of statements and articulate assessments can account for the climate gradually on the horizon in Europe, as well as what dark hues a real confrontation between the U.S. and the EU might be tinged with right now in the current context:

Speaking at a press conference at the end of the Sunday, March 2, summit in London on Ukraine, Keir Starmer had the undoubtedly great courage to announce urbi et orbi the forthcoming formation of an unspecified “coalition of the willing” to, in his words, defend Ukraine and ensure peace. In fact, a proposal worthy of a Boy Scout who, in addition to signaling himself as insulting given the timing, the decidedly changed tones once the Biden era had waned, as well as weighed the participants in the meeting, in the end found no better way to sutocelebrate himself than to give himself a name that would surely have been better suited to the group promoting a parish party. That and Starmer’s words (“Europe must do the big work,” but peace in Ukraine needs U.S. support; In fact, “let’s be clear, we agree with Trump on the urgent need for lasting peace. Now we have to come to terms together.”) must have impressed the Ukrainian president to such an extent that he immediately changed his mind as to the position he took and should take with Trump especially when Starmer himself, after reaffirming the UK’s commitment to help Kiev with “boots on the ground and planes in the air, including with other states,” retracted everything by agreeing with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the need to work in “close harmony with the US” . That is, with those U.S. states that are demonstrating at the moment that they do not need European stooges in the negotiations that matter, that they do not want interference on the ground and that they do not want to share in the economic benefits of the changed course of their foreign policy . The best commentary on the above is provided by René Aust’s interesting words of just under 15 days earlier ….

On Feb. 2025, the head of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) delegation to the European Parliament, René Aust, in an interview with EuroNews not only took the opportunity to point out that Europe does not have a leader capable of dealing with Trump, but for sum, when asked for his thoughts as to Donald Trump’s strategy to end the war in Ukraine, he promptly praised the peace talks in Saudi Arabia. Significantly, in decidedly unsuspected times Aust himself pointed out that the “more or less hostile attitude (to the idea of) diplomatic talks” as to resolving the Ukrainian dispute is progressively isolating the EU, both because at the moment neither the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz nor Emmanuel Macron have so far proved suitable for the role (interestingly, PM Meloni has not even been mentioned) , and also because the voice most above the fold on many issues (war in Ukraine first and foremost), that of the President of the European Commission, has no real weight since Ms.Ms. “von der Leyen is not supported by public opinion” and for sum “She is not the leader of Europe because the real power resides in the European Council” .

It is definitely hard to blame him if we only take a look at what emerged from the meeting in London on Sunday, March 2, the examination of which, as far as the outcome is concerned, brings to mind, willy-nilly, an aphorism by Oscar Wilde that, paraphrased, lends itself well to calling attention to how sometimes it is better to keep silent, leaving only the supposition of one’s own inconclusiveness, rather than to speak and remove all doubt.

Given the times, it must be said that the position of Italian Prime Minister Meloni, who continues to give us the gift of her beautiful phrases that add nothing to what has already been said by others and take nothing away, is rather emblematic of everything, taking the form of smoke signals that she releases into the air at every turn, with decidedly little success, in order to be noticed by a Donald Trump interested in something else.

The most pathetic Meloni offered it in London when after having at all costs had to make her voice heard to reiterate and emphasize that the London summit served to confirm that “we all share the same goal, namely a just and lasting peace in Ukraine” and that in that all there is also the United States; she lost no opportunity to state the following: “At some point I will go to the White House, it’s not calendared yet but sooner or later we will go.” So much in response to a question about her possible meeting with Trump in Washington, which translated into plain language means that Trump is quite rightly totally ignoring her.

And that things are exactly as reported here now is evidenced by what happened at the end of the London meeting organized by British PM Keir Starmer, which gave us a Volodymyr Zelenskyy who motu proprio, just before departing, said that the rare earths agreement with the United States would be ready to be signed, contextually evading all questions regarding the altercation he had with Trump in the Oval Office, not without stressing the difficulty of conducting sensitive negotiations in public, pointing out that that format “was not right,” since “enemies can take advantage” of any disagreements between allies .

On closer inspection, Zelenskyy’s comes across as a decidedly precipitous reversal of course that bears little resemblance to his and his delegation’s decisive stance when the delegation abruptly left (other sources ascribe this exit to a literal kicking of the delegation out the door by some Trump aides) the White House without having lunch or signing the minerals agreement as was instead expected.

Unfortunately for Zelenskyy, the White House seems, if only at the moment, well-intentioned to teach the all too arrogant and disrespectful Ukrainian president a harsh lesson as his belated words of opportunistic reconsideration came after the dismissive statements of U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that “currently, the rare earths agreement with Ukraine is not on the table.”

Bessent himself speaking to CBS News then added, “All President Zelenskyy had to do was to go in and sign this economic agreement, and once again show no divergence-no divergence at all-between the Ukrainian people and the American people, and he chose to blow it all up,” without failing to point out, Bessent is also speaking, how it is “impossible to have an economic agreement without a peace agreement.” which translated into plain language means that what now lies ahead for Zelenskyy is an unconditional surrender to the wishes of the White House that the Ukrainian president will have to accept without question, on pain of being abandoned in the arms of an EU that only talks, unable as it is to really take charge in person of the fate of the conflict currently underway.

Eloquent in this regard was his disenchanted reply given smilingly to those who asked him if he was aware of Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer’s proposal for a one-month truce “on air, seas and energy infrastructure”: a laconic “I am aware of everything.”

At present, negotiations between Trump and Zelenskyy appear to have resumed but at present it is not known what additional price the Ukrainian leader will have to pay for the February 28 snub.

In closing, a reflection on the decidedly awkward position of PM Meloni and thus also of Italy, a position that stems directly from her not having imposed herself in time, or at least firmly demanded that the Ukraine issue be addressed in time at a table at which Russia and the United States were present.

To ask this now is too easy and in some ways useless because if it is true that Prime Minister Meloni inherited a series of commitments made by a clueless Draghi, commitments that she has hitherto honored in deference to the principle that textually states, pacta servanda sunt (an ethical principle as well as a legal one decidedly beautifully disregarded by Trump and ambiguously also by Biden when things began to go not in the desired direction due to glaring errors of judgment), it is equally true that in the aftermath, when Biden himself began to hold one foot in two stirrups and Kyiv support was degraded to an object of mere congressional bargaining for domestic political and, moreover, electoral issues, it would not have been bad to avoid acting as the first of the class and to convene at that time a US-EU summit to discuss the continuation of the whole thing with cards out in front of him, all the more so when a change of the guard at the White House loomed on the horizon.

To do so now seems ridiculous because in due course Trump’s response will be what we heard Zelenskyy give in the Oval Office, like it or not. A response that will sound in these terms: we are out and you if you want to go ahead have a seat and good luck, don’t count on us and especially don’t you dare interfere with my plans.

Is it worth getting together for this?

I would say no because the thing put in these terms becomes ridiculous. For sum the new tariffs could be a useful tool to put the EU in the impossibility of adopting any unwelcome policy overseas assuming there is room to do so and someone wants to do it. The war is lost and this must be accepted and made to be accepted in the EU as well by taking the necessary steps to turn over a new leaf starting with finding a way to remove von der Leyen’s power and role from her baselessness.

