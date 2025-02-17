L’affaire Mattarella-Cremlino…Vance

“Invenzioni blasfeme”: questa in sintesi estrema la durissima replica al discorso tenuto a Marsiglia dal Presidente Sergio Mattarella il 5 Febbraio 2025. La replica è giunta dalla portavoce del Ministero degli Esteri russo, Maria Zakharova, che ha condannato le parole del presidente della Repubblica italiana che in un ampio discorso sull’Europa aveva paragonato la Russia al Terzo Reich nazista per il suo attacco all’Ucraina. Compatta e bipartisan la reazione di Governo e Parlamento, dalla maggioranza all’opposizione, a partire dalla premier Giorgia Meloni, che ha espresso “piena solidarietà” in quanto “gli insulti offendono una nazione”.

Purtroppo devo notare con rammarico come nessuno abbia ritenuto di prendere in esame non tanto le parole usate da Maria Zakharova, quanto piuttosto il fatto che le stessa siano giunte con ben 10 giorni di ritardo: un ritardo che avrebbe meritato ben altre analisi e riflessioni di quelle che abbiamo potuto leggere ed ascoltare in questi giorni, a vario titolo, sulla stampa nazionale ed estera.

Tanto a maggior ragione considerando che, dal punto di vista teoretico, la prolusione di Mattarella non meritava tutta questa attenzione vista la sua rilettura della storia alquanto opinabile e carente non tanto per quello che il Capo dello Stato italiano ha detto, quanto piuttosto, in primis, per quello che lo stesso ha omesso e/o ha letteralmente travisato, dimenticato o voluto dimenticare, a cominciare dal fatto che l’Italia –e sarebbe bastato questo per rigettarne il contenuto con una replica al vetriolo– ad 80 dalla fine della WWII ed a 165 dalla nascita del Regno d’Italia, ancora non ha fatto i conti con la propria storia quanto, tanto per citare:

alla genetica del processo di unificazione e quindi di annessione delle regioni meridionali al Regno sabaudo,

alle ragioni ed alle cause della copertura data in epoca repubblicana ai criminali di guerra italiani mai consegnati per essere giudicati per i loro crimini,

a quel Lodo Moro di cui nessuno parla e che –a quanto pare– è ancora ignominiosamente vivo e vegeto, in barba agli interessi ed alla sicurezza degli alleati siano essi europei che d’oltreoceano

alla ancora realmente inesplorata e doverosamente indagata connivenza del secondo partito italiano della Prima Repubblica con l’ex CCCP, quella CCCP sul cui libro paga lo stesso partito è stato per decenni sedendo sui banchi del Parlamento di un Paese ufficialmente alleato dell’Occidente, così come, tanto per non dimenticare certe derive in termini di rispetto dei diritti della persona

alla omertosa gestione, in tempi recenti, della questione vaccini Covid e via discorrendo, con buona pace della difesa dei valori in nome dei quali, a parole, il Presidente Mattarella ha ritenuto di doversi esprimere.

Tutte cose che se tenute presenti dalla prima Carica dello Stato –o da chi per lui– avrebbero, se non altro, doverosamente e più opportunamente consigliato di limitarsi a tenere una prolusione più aderente ai fatti correnti evitando di impartire lezioni di storia parlando di ciò che palesemente poco si conosce ovvero, se lo si conosce, volutamente si omette sottovalutando, per somma, il proprio uditorio per un eccesso di autoreferenzialitá, a cominciare dalla ‘dimenticanza’ –sempre che di ‘dimenticanza’ si sia trattato– riguardante il come sono realmente nati la EU e l’Euro a partire dalla doverosa lettura di documenti statunitensi desecretati negli ultimi anni.

Ma tant’è, ché della storia, come del resto dell’AI, giusto per citare un altro tema alquanto dibattuto, di questi tempi parla per lo più chi possiede tanto un buon uso della parola, quanto quella scarsa conoscenza delle cose che impedisce di evitare certe esternazioni tecnico scientifiche degne di miglior causa, come pure apparentamenti storici, fosse anche pure –in questo caso– solo per evitare che a qualcun altro ritorni in mente chi storicamente, oltremodo acclamato dalle piazze, ha a suo tempo scatenato certi conflitti nonché espresso valutazioni sulla responsabilità di quello recente in Ucraina, sempre che non si vogliano definire propagandisti di Putin anche personaggi come Noam Chomsky e Henry Kissinger[1].

Chè se si pretende di stigmatizzare Putin a partire dalla proposizione di un ponte con il vecchio Dritten Reich a noi potrebbe essere imputato quel trasformismo che fece dire a Winston Chuchill: “Bizzarro popolo gli italiani. Un giorno 45 milioni di fascisti. Il giorno successivo 45 milioni tra antifascisti e partigiani. Eppure questi 90 milioni di italiani non risultano dai censimenti…”.

Tanto non parlare di quei ‘valori occidentali’ a vario titolo e a più riprese richiamati dal Presidente Mattarella, ‘valori’ per altro ampiamente globalizzati ed ora appannaggio pure dei Putin e degli Xi Jinping di turno, mirabilmente descritti da quel geniale economista che fu John K. Galbraith (l’acuto studioso che forse il Mattarella insigne giurista non ha mai avuto il piacere di studiare) con le seguenti lapidarie parole: “Il moderno conservatore è impegnato in uno degli esercizi più vecchi dell’umanità e della filosofia morale: cercare una giustificazione morale superiore per l’egoismo”.

Ora poiché alla luce di quanto qui riportato appare decisamente evidente che tutto il discorso del Presidente Mattarella sarebbe potuto fatto passare tranquillamente inosservato lasciandolo cadere nel dimenticatoio, se a Mosca qualcuno ha ritenuto di rispolverarlo è perché esso ha offerto il fianco a qualcosa di decisamente più importante della stigmatizzazione di un testo di, tutto sommato, ben scarsa rilevanza sia storica che politica. Da qui il quesito proposto in apertura: perché la portavoce del Cremlino ha polemizzato con Mattarella oggi e non lo ha fatto 10 giorni fa?

La risposta credo vada ricercata dando un’occhiata al mutato assetto globale che vede la Premier Meloni fare una ennesima inversione di rotta dopo essere stata messa alla porta da Trump e da Putin, come del resto tutti gli altri leaders, si fa per dire, europei, allorché i due veri contendenti della Proxy War atipica ucraina, USA e Federazione Russa, si sono virtualmente seduti al tavolo delle trattative lasciando i vari capi e capetti europei a dover rendere conto ai propri elettori dei danni arrecati ai rispettivi amministrati per eccesso di opportunismo e servilismo nei confronti della vecchia amministrazione statunitense.

In altre parole il discorso del Presidente Mattarella potrebbe essere stato ripreso in quanto fornirebbe, sia pure a posteriori, un involontario assist al Governo Meloni il cui ennesimo cambio di rotta risulterebbe così dettato dalla necessità di mantenere fede a quei sacri principi che la Casa Bianca, trattando con Putin, avrebbe tradito e non la banale conseguenza di un ritorno della Meloni stessa sui suoi passi dopo essersi resa conto che con Trump certi giochini non attaccano e che il suo ruolo di referente privilegiato per i rapporti tra Washington e Bruxelles non prevedeva affatto una investitura da statista di calibro globale, bensì quello meno lusinghiero di mero galoppino del nuovo establishment americano.

Un cambio di rotta pro poltrona, quindi, quello della Meloni che grazie alla prolusione di Mattarella potrebbe dare forza a qualcosa di ben poco gradito a Mosca in quanto lo stesso potrebbe essere preso quale fattore super partes di supporto e stimolo per la Commissione Europea ed i Paesi della EU a fare quello che in questo momento appare oltremodo fuori luogo tanto a Mosca quanto a Washington: sostenere ancora Zelenskyy per non dover ammettere dinanzi ai popoli europei di aver sin qui sbagliato ogni mossa e supinamente accettato di minare le già traballanti basi delle loro economie, ingoiando senza battere ciglio perfino quell’atto di guerra vero e proprio mosso dal duo Biden-Zelenskyy al Nord Stream, per mero servilismo ed insipienza politica.

In altre parole il tardivo attacco a Mattarella sarebbe stato posto in essere ora per evitare che la sua esternazione potesse essere il pretesto, per una Meloni oltremodo bisognosa da rifarsi una verginità politica, per promuovere, in nome di un pretestuoso antifascismo nonché della difesa dei ‘valori’ europei, quella levata di scudi nazional-popolare che a partire dall’Italia e da Bruxelles potrebbe minare l’accordo Puntin-Trump, senza contare che per Mosca lo spuntare questa rappresenta pure l’occasione per promuovere l’emersione di un ulterior fattore di dissidio tra USA ed EU foriero di un ulteriore incrinamento dei già tesi rapporti in seno alla NATO.

Fantapolitica? Direi di no, visto che in questo momento il poco opportuno discorso di Mattarella ha offerto il fianco, per proprietà transitiva, a chi potrebbe accomunare il Trump che si accorda con Putin —e con lui cerca dialogo e collaborazione ai traditori dello spirito antifascista ed antinazista evocato dalle parole di Mattarella.

A tale proposito vorrei sottolineare che in un tale contesto appare non essere un caso che il Vicepresidente statunitense D.J. Vance abbia tenuto proprio a Monaco il discorso di denuncia della illiberalità dell’attuale leadership europea, un discorso che offre legittimazione e supporto indiretto a chi (sovranisti e nazionalisti europei) può spazzare via, per interposta persona, i vecchi lacchè di Biden consentendo agli Stati Uniti dell’Era Trump di togliersi dai piedi una classe politica ora come ora inutile alla propria politica estera, politica che punta ad ottenere una Europa divisa, pronta a riarmarsi ed economicamente prona ai suoi bisogni strategici in un contesto di rinnovata guerra rigorosamente fredda con con quella Federazione Russa con la quale intende spartirsi il potere in uno scacchiere in cui una qualche Proxy War locale non le imponga di entrare in conflitto ai sensi dell’Art. 5 del Trattato Nato.

Per somma non poco hanno stupito il Cancelliere tedesco, Olaf Scholz, le parole di Vance che ha respinto “fermamente” quelle che ha definito ingerenze nella campagna elettorale tedesca stigmatizzandone l’invito rivolto agli altri partiti a collaborare con i nazionalisti di Afd. Per non parlare di quando lo stesso Vance ha dichiarato che “la più grande minaccia all’Europa oggi non è la Russia, non è la Cina, non è nessun altro attore esterno; è la minaccia dall’interno, l’allontanamento dell’Europa da alcuni dei suoi valori più fondamentali, valori condivisi con gli Stati Uniti d’America”, finendo per criticare la gestione dell’immigrazione e quella che, secondo lui, è la “censura” sui social media[2].

Da questa lettura dei fatti discente che il rispolvero da parte di Mosca del discorso di Mattarella, a 10 gg di distanza dal suo pronunciamento, non è stato affatto casuale in quanto, sia pure con un occhio attento ai propri interessi, va in parte pure nella direzione voluta, con gli opportuni distinguo, da un Trump che per perseguire i propri obiettivi necessità, come del resto Putin di:

azzerare il ruolo delle attuali leadership europee facenti capo alle varie von der Leyen, Meloni, Macron e via discorrendo in quanto a vario titolo troppo compromesse con la precedente amministrazione Biden

azzerare il progetto di integrazione europea cassando, se non di nome sicuramente di fatto, la EU sine die dal registro dei potenziali competitors globali

puntare, grazie alla nuova politica tariffaria di Trump, per Putin al ripristino di parte di quei rapporti commerciali con l’Occidente che possano consentire al Cremlino di staccarsi progressivamente dal mortale abbraccio cinese (un qualcosa che può tornare sicuramente utile ad una Casa Bianca che ha finalmente compreso che la vera minaccia al suo ruolo, al di là delle parole di Vance, non giunge da Mosca, ma da una Beijing in chiave BRICS che risulterebbe indebolita da un calo delle tensioni tra Mosca e Washington), e per Trump all’incremento dei propri introiti grazie alla rottura del fronte unico anti–dazi promosso a chiare lettere da una impanicata Premier Meloni e da una von der Leyen sul viale del tramonto nel caso di una vittoria della destra tedesca alle prossime elezioni

———————————————————————————

THE MATTARELLA-CREMLIN-VANCE AFFAIRE

The Kremlin’s spokeswoman harshly attacks President Mattarella and it’s immediate controversy: too bad that what no one really asked is why he did it a full ten days late.

“Blasphemous inventions”: this in extreme summary is the very harsh retort to the speech given in Marseille by President Sergio Mattarella on February 5, 2025. The retort came from the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, who condemned the words of the President of the Italian Republic, who in an extensive speech on Europe had compared Russia to the Nazi Third Reich for its attack on Ukraine. Compact and bipartisan was the reaction of government and parliament, from the majority to the opposition, starting with Premier Giorgia Meloni, who expressed “full solidarity” as “insults offend a nation.”

Unfortunately, I must note with regret that no one has seen fit to examine not so much the words used by Maria Zakharova, but rather the fact that they came a good 10 days late: a delay that would have merited far more analysis and reflection than what we have been able to read and hear in recent days, in various capacities, in the national and foreign press.

All the more so considering that, from a theoretical point of view, Mattarella’s prolusion did not deserve all this attention given his somewhat questionable and deficient rereading of history, not so much for what the Italian Head of State said, but rather, first and foremost, for what he himself omitted and/or literally misrepresented, forgotten or wanted to forget, starting with the fact that Italy -and this would have been enough to reject its content with a vitriolic retort- 80 years after the end of WWII and 165 years after the birth of the Kingdom of Italy, still has not come to terms with its own history as much as, just to mention:

to the genetics of the process of unification and thus annexation of the southern regions to the Savoy Kingdom,

to the reasons and causes of the cover given in the Republican era to Italian war criminals who were never handed over to be tried for their crimes,

to that Lodo Moro which no one talks about and which-apparently-is still ignominiously alive and well, in defiance of the interests and security of allies whether European or overseas

to the still really unexplored and dutifully investigated connivance of the second Italian party of the First Republic with the former CCCP, that CCCP on whose payroll the same party has been for decades sitting on the benches of the Parliament of a country officially allied with the West, as well as, just so as not to forget certain drifts in terms of respect for the rights of the person

to the omertosa management, in recent times, of the Covid vaccine issue and so on, with all due respect for the defense of the values in the name of which, in words, President Mattarella felt he had to speak.

All things that if kept in mind by the first Office of the State -or whoever for him- would have, if nothing else, dutifully and more appropriately advised him to limit himself to giving a prologue more adherent to the current facts by avoiding giving history lessons by talking about what he blatantly knows little about or, if he does know it one deliberately omits by underestimating, for sum, one’s audience by an excess of self-referentiality, starting with the ‘forgetfulness’-if it was ‘forgetfulness’-concerning how the EU and the Euro really came into being starting with the dutiful reading of US documents desecreted in recent years.

But so be it, since of history, as of the rest of AI, just to cite another somewhat debated topic, these days mostly those who possess as much a good use of the word speak, as that lack of knowledge of things that prevents them from avoiding certain technical-scientific externalizations worthy of better cause, as well as historical comparisons, even if -in this case- only to avoid that someone else is reminded of those who historically, over-acclaimed by the public squares, have in their time triggered certain conflicts as well as expressed assessments on the responsibility for the recent one in Ukraine, provided that one does not want to call Putin’s propagandists even people like Noam Chomsky and Henry Kissinger .

For if one claims to stigmatize Putin from the proposition of a bridge with the old Dritten Reich to us could be imputed that transformism that made Winston Chuchill say, “Bizarre people the Italians. One day 45 million fascists. The next day 45 million antifascists and partisans. Yet these 90 million Italians do not appear in the censuses….”

So much not to mention those ‘Western values’ variously and repeatedly recalled by President Mattarella, ‘values’ by the way largely globalized and now the prerogative even of the Putins and Xi Jinping on duty, admirably described by that brilliant economist who was John K. Galbraith (the acute scholar whom perhaps the distinguished jurist Mattarella never had the pleasure of studying) in the following lapidary words, “The modern conservative is engaged in one of the oldest exercises of humanity and moral philosophy: to seek a higher moral justification for selfishness.”

Now since in the light of what has been reported here it seems decidedly evident that all of President Mattarella’s speech could have been made to pass quietly unnoticed by letting it fall into oblivion, if anyone in Moscow has seen fit to dust it off it is because it has offered the side of something decidedly more important than the stigmatization of a text of, all things considered, very little historical or political relevance. Hence the question proposed in the opening: why did the Kremlin spokeswoman polemicize Mattarella today and not do so 10 days ago?

The answer, I believe, must be sought by taking a look at the changed global order that sees PM Meloni making yet another U-turn after being thrown out the door by Trump and Putin, as indeed were all the other, so to speak, European leaders, when the two real contenders in the atypical Ukrainian Proxy War, the U.S. and the Russian Federation, virtually sat down at the negotiating table, leaving the various European leaders and chiefs to be accountable to their constituents for the damage done to their respective administrations through excessive opportunism and servility to the old U.S. administration.

In other words, President Mattarella’s speech may have been taken up in that it would provide, albeit in retrospect, an unintended assist to the Meloni government whose umpteenth change of course would thus turn out to be dictated by the need to hold fast to those sacred principles that the White House, in negotiating with Putin would have betrayed, and not the trivial consequence of Meloni herself retracing her steps after realizing that with Trump certain games do not stick and that her role as privileged referent for relations between Washington and Brussels did not envisage at all an investiture as a statesman of global caliber, but rather the less flattering one of mere galloper of the new American establishment.

A pro-chair change of heart, then, that of Meloni, which thanks to Mattarella’s proclamation could give force to something well out of Moscow’s liking in that the same could be taken as a super partes factor of support and stimulus for the European Commission and the EU countries to do what at this moment appears to be beyond inappropriate to Moscow as much as to Washington: support Zelenskyy again so as not to have to admit before the peoples of Europe that they have so far blundered every move and supinely agreed to undermine the already shaky foundations of their economies, swallowing without blinking even that act of outright war moved by the Biden-Zelenskyy duo to Nord Stream, out of mere servility and political insipience.

In other words, the belated attack on Mattarella would have been put in place now to prevent that his externalization could be the pretext, for a Meloni beyond needing to remake her political virginity, to promote, in the name of a specious anti-fascism as well as the defense of European ‘values’, that national-popular uprising of shields that starting from Italy and Brussels could undermine the Puntin-Trump agreement, not to mention that for Moscow the ticking off of this one also represents an opportunity to promote the emergence of a further factor of dissension between the US and the EU harbinger of a further souring of the already strained relations within NATO.

Political fantasy? I would say not, since at this moment Mattarella’s ill-timed speech offered the flank, by transitive property, to those who might lump the Trump who agrees with Putin -and with him seeks dialogue and cooperation with the traitors of the anti-fascist and anti-Nazi spirit evoked by Mattarella’s words.

In this regard, I would like to point out that in such a context it appears to be no accident that US Vice President D.J. Vance gave precisely in Munich the speech denouncing the illiberality of the current European leadership, a speech that offers legitimacy and indirect support to those (European sovereignists and nationalists) who can sweep away, by proxy, Biden’s old lackeys allowing the United States of the Trump Era to get a political class out of the way right now that is useless to its foreign policy, a policy that aims to achieve a divided Europe, ready to rearm and economically prone to its strategic needs in the context of a renewed strictly cold war with that Russian Federation with which it intends to share power in a chessboard where some local Proxy War does not require it to come into conflict under Art. 5 of the NATO Treaty.

For sum not a little astonished the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, by Vance’s words that he “firmly” rejected what he called interference in the German election campaign by stigmatizing his invitation to other parties to collaborate with Afd nationalists. Not to mention when Vance himself declared that “the biggest threat to Europe today is not Russia, it is not China, it is not any other external actor; it is the threat from within, the estrangement of Europe from some of its most fundamental values, values shared with the United States of America,” ending by criticizing immigration management and what he said was “censorship” on social media.

From this reading of the facts it learns that Moscow’s dusting off of Mattarella’s speech, 10 days after his pronouncement, was by no means accidental in that, albeit with an eye to its own interests, it also goes in part in the direction desired, with the appropriate distinctions, by a Trump who in order to pursue his own goals needs, as does Putin to:

reset to zero the role of the current European leadership headed by the various von der Leyen, Meloni, Macron and so on since they are in various ways too compromised with the previous Biden administration

reset the European integration project by removing, if not in name certainly in fact, the EU sine die from the register of potential global competitors

aiming, thanks to Trump’s new tariff policy, for Putin to restore some of those trade relations with the West that can enable the Kremlin to gradually break away from the deadly Chinese embrace (something that can certainly come in handy for a White House that has finally realized that the real threat to its role, beyond Vance’s words, does not come from Moscow, but from a BRICS-minded Beijing that would be weakened by a decrease in tensions between Moscow and Washington), and for Trump to the increase in his own revenues thanks to the breakup of the anti-Dazi united front promoted in no uncertain terms by an impaneled PM Meloni and a von der Leyen on the twilight path in the event of a victory of the German right wing in the next election

[1] https://www.glistatigenerali.com/esteri/geopolitica/noam-chomsky-il-mondo-alla-resa-dei-conti/

[2] https://tg24.sky.it/mondo/2025/02/15/europa-leader-ue-risposta-jd-vance