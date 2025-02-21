L’imbarazzante trio Meloni-von der Leyen-Rutte: il nulla di fatto di Parigi ed i rischi di Riad

Alla fine, dopo tre anni di propaganda volta a far passare il più corrotto regime d’Europa e le sue Brigate Azov per i paladini della democrazia europea e dei valori occidentali, nonché Zelenskyy per il David che si batte con coraggio ed indefessamente contro il Golia russo, contro il macellaio Putin, contro il primo nemico di quell’America incarnata da San Biden, ecco che le cose prendono una piega diversa ed i servizievoli cortigiani europei, con in testa la Premier Meloni e la Presidente della Commissione Europea von der Leyen, devono fare i conti con il fatto che la musica è cambiata e loro sono tutti indistintamente fuori moda, inutili, surreali e, di fatto, persino impresentabili.

E la cosa più comica è che a dirglielo non è venuto qualcuno da est, ma il Presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America con i membri più fidati del suo establishment, in altri termini l’America stessa che sbarcata in Europa ha assestato ceffoni a tutti. Prima il vicepresidente Vance, che ha rifiutato[1] l’incontro con Scholz e ha denunciato le restrizioni alla libertà di parola in Europa, accusando i vari governi di aver instaurato un regime di pensiero unico.

Poi il Segretario alla Difesa Hegseth, che alla conferenza di Monaco ha detto senza giri di parole che l’Ucraina non tornerà ai confini pre-2014[2] e non potrà entrare nella NATO “perché la sua domanda di adesione è stata il motivo che ha provocato la guerra”: non è vero, ma chi glielo va a dire? La Premier Meloni? Ursula von der Leyen? Il Premier britannico? A partire da quale posizione di forza?

A quel punto si sono fatte pressanti le insistenze degli Europei perché la EU sia presente al tavolo del negoziato di pace al palese solo scopo di influenzare o sabotare, pro poltrona, il negoziato, sicché è stato in quel momento che Hegseth ha pronunciato una frase che rimarrà nella storia: “Signori, non pensiate che lo Zio Sam sia lo Zio Fesso” (anche se la frase effettiva è stata un’altra decisamente, a dir poco, più forte e meno diplomatica[3], ma tant’è: come al solito c’è chi può, c’è chi non può e chi, in questo caso l’Europa, stenta, come si può leggere nell’articolo apparso sul The Economic Times –ma non solo– del 14 Febbraio 2025 ed intitolato “Europe can’t turn Uncle Sam into ‘Uncle Sucker,’ US defense secretary says”[4]).

Alla fine la Premier Meloni —e con lei pure i suoi colleghi degli altri Paesi della EU, o di quello che ne resta– ha dovuto fare i conti con la triste realtà e farsi una ragione del fatto che con Donald Trump, piaccia o non piaccia, non si scherza e che, nello specifico del suo caso, certi giochini pseudo strategici, certe virate a 180° non funzionano, ché il suo tentativo di mantenere un piede in più scarpe non è passato inosservato da chi avrà pure mille difetti, ma è e resta un imprenditore di successo e non un politico di professione, ovverosia quello che in Italia, tradotto in parole povere, spesso e volentieri sta ad indicare una persona più o meno senza arte né parte che vive vendendo sogni in una qualche salsa del momento buona per raccattare voti e guadagnarsi una comoda poltrona su cui accomodarsi per una o più legislature.

Giorgia Meloni ha sperato fino all’ultimo di poter giocare con Trump le sue carte truccate per arrivare ad essere fin da subito l’europea capace di parlare con la Casa Bianca senza intermediari, il punto di riferimento del Tycoon, il ponte d’elezione tra l’Europa e gli Stati Uniti, ma qualcosa non ha funzionato perché, messa alle strette, ha dovuto farsi una ragione del fatto che il ruolo riservatole era altro da ciò che si era illusa potesse essere, per non parlare poi del fatto che, giunti al dunque per quello che riguarda la partita ucraina, ecco che Trump, in perfetto accordo con Putin, ha lasciato fuori dalla stanza delle trattative gli Europei tutti, nessuno escluso e, quindi, lei pure.

L’assurdità della situazione la evidenziano decisamente bene due eventi, dei quali uno si è appena concluso (il summit interlocutorio a ranghi ridotti di Parigi dei Capi di Governo dei Paesi EU voluto da Macron) e l’altro è l’incontro del 18 Febbraio, a Riad, in Arabia Saudita, dei Ministri degli Esteri –e rispettive delegazioni– degli Stati Uniti d’America e della Federazione Russa, per discutere della spartizione dell’Ucraina, con buona pace del Presidente Volodymyr Zelenskyy che, a breve, avrà molto di cui rendere conto al suo martoriato popolo soprattutto ora che senza mezzi termini è stato messo letteralmente alla porta dai due veri contendenti di quella Proxy War atipica nella quale ha coinvolto il suo Paese, Paese che per somma è e resterà fuori tanto dalla NATO quanto dalla EU e per il quale nessun Occidentale combatterà, né oggi né mai a cominciare dall’Italia.

Ed infatti a tale proposito va doverosamente sottolineato come al summit di Parigi –dove tra l’altro non erano presenti, in quanto significativamente non invitati, gli esponenti dei Governi dei Paesi baltici, così come quelli della Svezia e della Finlandia (Paesi appena entrati nella Nato) e men che mai il Presidente ucraino– proprio la Meloni, oltre a dichiararsi contraria ad un “formato anti-Trump”, abbia pure trovato il modo tanto di lodare l’impegno statunitense per giungere alla pace, quanto, non a caso, di sottolineare il proprio essere contraria all’invio di truppe europee sul terreno: ‘contraria’ è non a caso la parola che meglio di ogni altra sintetizza ciò che con linguaggio diplomatico avrebbe espresso dichiarando le proprie perplessità quanto al dispiegamento di soldati europei in Ucraina che, pare, abbia definito “la più complessa e la meno efficace” delle ipotesi soprattutto senza adeguate “garanzie di sicurezza” per Kiev.

Una articolata dichiarazione che oltre che configurarsi come un ben calibrato tentativo di rilanciare in qualche modo la propria candidatura a portavoce di Trump (visto che dichiararsi contraria ad un “formato anti–Trump” è un qualcosa che a breve potrebbe essere esteso anche ad altri ambiti, non ultimo quello tariffario), fa sicuramente il paio con l’aver esortato i convenuti all’incontro di Parigi ad “esplorare altre strade” e soprattutto a coinvolgere gli Stati Uniti in quanto –è questo il suo ragionamento– “è nel contesto euro-atlantico che si fonda la sicurezza europea ed americana”.

Un ragionamento purtroppo decisamente debole visto che la sicurezza statunitense potrebbe a breve essere garantita da un diverso rapporto della Federazione Russa con Washington, come del resto suggerito a più riprese, in tempi non sospetti, da quell’Henry Kissinger che aveva giustamente individuato come proveniente da Beijing e dal suo multipolarismo di facciata la vera minaccia per gli USA ed ora pure per quella Federazione Russa che ha ben sperimentato cosa voglia veramente dire trovarsi a dipendere per la propria sopravvivenza economica dalla Cina.

A tale riguardo, detto per inciso, si ricordi la significativa unilaterale modifica del rapporto di cambio CNY–RUB voluto da Beijing allorché Mosca ha preso una qualche iniziativa di troppo per cercare, sia pure in maniera soft, di contrastare la leadership cinese nell’ambito dI quei BRICS cui ha cercato di imprimere una svolta un po’ più filo-russa caldeggiando, ad esempio, l’ingresso nello stesso sodalizio della Turchia: ché a mio avviso poco è stato sin qui adeguatamente analizzato quanto avvenuto nel corso del XX Congresso Nazionale del Partito Comunista Cinese dell’Ottobre del 2022 ed emerso dal 16th BRICS Summit tenutosi a Kazan, in Russia, dal 22 al 24 Ottobre 2024

Comunque sia va da sé che sulla riserva manifestata a riguardo di un dispiegamento di truppe europee sul territorio ucraino é oltremodo lecito ritenere che abbia pesato la più che giusta e doverosa diffidenza nei confronti di uno Zelenskyy che prima e dopo l’attentato al Nord Stream ha a più riprese fatto di tutto per trascinare per i capelli nel conflitto gli Occidentali: qualcosa che la presenza di truppe europee in Ucraina gli consentirebbe di tentare nuovamente creando ad hoc i presupposti per un convincente casus belli, quel casus belli cui non a caso tanto la Polonia quanto gli USA non hanno intenzione alcuna di prestare il fianco dispiegando loro truppe in loco, fosse anche su mandato ONU.

Alla fine su tutto, però, pesano non poco le critiche mosse dal Vicepresidente Usa Vance, la cui sferzata al Vecchio continente non va troppo lontano da quelle considerazioni che la Meloni sembra abbia giustamente sottolineato essere “già state fatte da importanti personalità europee” e che spiazzano non poco proprio chi come lei, con oltremodo ben scarsa credibilità, si ricorda solo ora di invitare le leadership europee ad improntare il proprio operato al principio per il quale “non dobbiamo chiederci cosa gli americani possono fare per noi, ma cosa noi dobbiamo fare per noi stessi” (palese parafrasi di una frase del ben più famoso JFK).

Un principio che purtroppo proprio lei durante questi anni del suo governo pare abbia ampiamente messo da parte, come del resto è avvenuto in Francia ed in Germania, ma pure negli altri Paesi europei, allorché è stato dato fin troppo credito e peso alla narrativa dell’establishment di Biden sostenuta alquanto improvvidamente prima di lei, per quello che riguarda l’Italia, pure da un Draghi e da un Mattarella sicuramente non all’altezza della situazione.

Alla luce dei fatti e soprattutto a partire dalle dichiarazioni dei convenuti a Parigi:

Pedro Sanchez: “Truppe? Ancora non ci sono condizioni per pensarci”;

Mark Rutte: “Europa pronta a guidare nel fornire garanzie di sicurezza per Kiev” anche se, per quanto a suo dire tutti siano”Pronti e volenterosi”, è un fatto che lo stesso ha dovuto riconoscere che “I dettagli dovranno essere decisi”, il che tradotto in parole povere significa semplicemente che siamo al nulla di fatto;

Ursula von der Leyen:”Oggi a Parigi abbiamo ribadito che l’Ucraina merita la pace attraverso la forza (n.d.r. ma non è dato sapere esercitata da chi, come, quando, per quanto tempo, con quali mezzi, soldi e, soprattutto, con quali uomini). Una pace rispettosa della sua indipendenza, sovranità e integrità territoriale, con forti garanzie di sicurezza. L’Europa si fa carico di tutta la sua parte di assistenza militare all’Ucraina”;

Donald Tusk: “UE consapevole che i legami con gli USA sono entrati in una nuova fase, Lo vediamo tutti”, dove quei tutti si riferisce ai partecipanti a quel vertice di Parigi le cui “opinioni simili” su tutte le questioni chiave non si sono tradotte, come era prevedibile, in decisioni vincolanti per la cui assunzione il Premier polacco sottolineato l’importanza di coinvolgere tutti gli alleati della NATO, compreso il Regno Unito, rilasciando una dichiarazione articolata che bene si associa a quella del Premier britannico

Keir Starmer per il quale “Per la pace è vitale la garanzia Usa” visto che “solo una garanzia USA può efficacemente scoraggiare la Russia di Vladimir Putin dall’attaccare di nuovo”, esprimendo un concetto che ha tradotto nella sottolineatura del fatto che allo stato attuale risulta oltremodo necessario “discutere con Donald Trump”, la qualcosa dovrebbe avere luogo la settimana prossima a Washington, e con un

Volodymyr Zelensky per il quale, forse perché ancora lontano da un salutare bagno di realtà che lo riporti con i piedi per terra, “Gli Usa vogliono compiacere Putin” per “incontrarsi e avere un successo veloce”. Tanto stando a quanto riportato dall’emittente pubblica tedesca Ard che lo ha intervistato il pressoché nelle stesse ore in cui la delegazione russa, tra cui il ministro degli Esteri Sergei Lavrov e il consigliere del Cremlino Yuri Ushakov, arrivava in Arabia Saudita per colloqui di alto livello con i funzionari statunitensi;

è palesemente ovvio che il destino dell’Europa si giochi tutto, come ha detto Starmer alla BBC, su quello dell’Ucraina, quel destino a suo dire non metterebbe in gioco solo il futuro di Kiev essendo che quest’ultimo, per come si sono messe le cose, sarebbe diventato “una questione esistenziale per l’Europa intera” in quanto continente, anche se, va detto che la cosa non andrebbe intesa nel senso che Starmer ha voluto trasmettere in quanto il problema attuale è la diretta conseguenza del disastro di una politica continentale che a causa dell’indubbio contributo britannico ha delegittimato totalmente tutti i Governi continentali e gli apparati di una EU per quel loro essersi letteralmente fatti servi dei Democratici statunitensi e delle lobby da quelli tutelati in barba agli interessi degli stessi cittadini statunitensi così come di quelli europei.

Il caso della Premier Meloni, come già precedentemente sottolineato, è in questo senso emblematico di qualcosa che ora caratterizza, a vario titolo, la condizione di disagio che accomuna tutte le Cancellerie europee per il troppo acritico pregresso appiattimento della loro politica estera sulle desiderata di Washington anche a scapito degli interessi nazionali: un modus operandi non più adottabile a causa del fatto che le barriere doganali trumpiane, senza un occhio di riguardo per il Belpaese che al momento pare del tutto impossibile ((soprattutto dopo lo strappo all’Onu nel documento sulla Corte penale internazionale) sia tra le opzioni di Trump, minacciano da presso alcune filiere vitali per Roma, che comunque non sarebbero risparmiate anche nel caso di dazi simmetrici degli Stati Uniti verso l’Europa, ovverosia anche nel caso di un apparentamento alla posizione della EU auspicata da Macron. Da qui il carattere ondivago di una Meloni che pare non sapere letteralmente che strada intraprendere.

Ed infatti allorché Trump l’ha chiamata a compiere la scelta di campo tra il nuovo indirizzo della politica statunitense e quello della precedente amministrazione, la Premier italiana si è venuta a trovare nella oltremodo difficile posizione di chi per non entrare in contenzioso con la White House dovrebbe sconfessare, senza se e senza ma, sé stessa di fronte al proprio elettorato ed all’Italia tutta, ovvero nella non meno scomoda posizione di chi per evitare questo, di fatto, autogol politico non ha altra possibilità che quella di entrare in aperto conflitto con Trump in un momento sicuramente non facile tanto per l’Italia quanto l’intera EU, quella EU che il tycoon sta colpendo senza troppe distinzioni puntando a disarticolarla senza andare troppo per il sottile come ha fatto a Monaco per interposta persona grazie al suo ben poco diplomatico Vicepresidente.

La domanda che a questo punto sorge, però, spontanea è: quanto può essere pagante questo modus operandi di Trump?

A mio avviso molto poco perché i dictat di Trump possono esaltare i suoi numerosi fans domestici; le sue pose ed i suoi sguardi volitivi possono infiammare le piazze del Nuovo Mondo, ma alla fine mettere una Meloni nella condizione di dover compiere alcuni passi obbligati, quantunque informali, come quando ha comunicato alla Commissione Europea che l’Italia sarà compattamente al fianco di Bruxelles nella reazione alle barriere doganali imposte da Washington in quanto “ai dazi si risponde con i dazi” (esprimendo un concetto condiviso con Ursula von der Leyen dopo che appena il 3 Febbraio, nel corso del Consiglio Europeo, aveva contestato Macron ed altri suoi colleghi che avevano colto l’occasione per perorare la richiesta di una strategia comune, tutta all’insegna del contrasto delle azioni della Casa Bianca con reazioni eguali e contrarie), per poi a Parigi farsi interprete del desiderio di evitare il muro-contro muro con lo stesso Trump, sia pure solo in apparenza su un diverso tema, finisce per arrecare un danno di proporzioni incalcolabili tanto alla credibilità dell’Europa, quanto –e soprattutto– a quella degli Stati Uniti e quindi dell’intero Occidente a meno che…

A meno che dalle urne tedesche non emerga un voto che possa essere letto come la miccia che da fuoco alle polveri che porta alla deflagrazione dell’intero assetto politico continentale sul quale, a tempo debito, sarà fatta ricadere la colpa di tutto quanto è successo.

Ed in questo senso le continue ‘rivelazioni’ dei servizi segreti di questo o quel Paese europeo circa un prossimo attacco di Putin, ‘rivelazioni’ palesemente fasulle volte a fornire un supporto al vacillante castello di carta Made in EU e che, una volta che sia smascherata la loro pretestuosa infondatezza, forniranno la prova provata della malafede continentale per tutto quanto si qui accaduto ed anche per tutto quanto concerne il come si è arrivati alla guerra in Ucraina: e poco importa che la cosa sia vera o falsa perché in questi casi importa solo cosa si riesce a far credere alla gente.

E forse, dico forse, il solo Premier continentale che si è reso conto, anche se a mio avviso abbondantemente fuori tempo massimo, di come stanno le cose e di quale piega avrebbero –e di fatto hanno– preso gli eventi è proprio quello italiano.

In precedenza, infatti, e questo le va riconosciuto, la Meloni aveva giustamente cercato di prendere tempo, ma non solo, sostenendo la tesi per la quale, essendo Trump un negoziatore, sarebbe stato un errore scegliere la strada del muro contro muro, ovverosia si era fatta interprete esattamente del contrario di ciò che ancora oggi si va profilando all’orizzonte per la gioia di quel Putin e di quello Xi Jinping che, come ho già sottolineato altrove, mai avrebbero pensato di dovere così tanto proprio agli USA, ed in particolare all’involontario supporto autolesionistico figlio della troppa fretta di un Trump che in tale modo sta dimostrando non la sua forza, ma la sua debolezza, preso come è dal desiderio di arrivare nel migliore dei modi alle elezioni di mid term, ossia all’esame sull’operato del Presidente USA.

Un tema questo che affronteremo a breve trattando in modo specifico dei grossi rischi economici e tattici della sua strategia tariffaria che evidenzia tutti i suoi limiti se appena spostiamo il nostro punto di osservazione nell’area del Pacifico: ma di questo parleremo in un apposito dossier, non senza una riflessione su un aspetto che evidenzia un ulteriore fattore di debolezza nei confronti, questa volta, della Federazione Russa che a causa della debacle militare dell’Ucraina –e di fatto della NATO– si è seduta al tavolo delle trattative di Riad in posizione sicuramente di forza.

Merita qui osservare come la globalizzazione abbia non poco snaturato molti dei pregressi rapporti di reale forza tra i grossi competitors internazionali, soprattutto in un contesto in cui la teoria economica e monetaria è ancora quella che fa capo agli sviluppi maturati in un’epoca caratterizzata dalla presenza di Stati sovrani con monete sovrane, economie contemplanti tutti e tre i comparti ed interdipendenze economiche sicuramente non marcate come quelle con le quali siamo costretti a convivere al giorno, oltretutto in un’epoca in cui certe derive ecologiche e tecnologiche hanno finito per mutare perfino il carattere ed il peso strategico delle commodities e la significatività di certe aree geografiche e dei relativi mercati.

Al momento, con un occhio attento a queste tematiche, va sottolineata una data importante che è quella del 24 Febbraio 2025, il giorno in cui dovrebbe tenersi una videoconferenza dei leader del G7, in occasione dell’anniversario dell’invasione dell’Ucraina.

Una data in cui difficilmente alla Premier italiana sarà concessa la possibilità di affrontare la questione dazi in quanto è prevedibile che l’attenzione del summit sarà monopolizzata soprattutto dalla trattativa tra Usa e Russia per chiudere il conflitto ucraino: altro grande punto di frizione tra le due sponde dell’Atlantico e quindi tra glI USA e l’Italia anche a causa del fatto che la Premier Meloni, con ben poca lungimiranza, minore logica e troppa autoreferenzialitá si è spesa decisamente troppo per le ragioni di Kyiv in un contesto di cui ha letteralmente capito ben poco, per non dire nulla, è peggio è stata supportata a livello istituzionale, ricavandosi un ruolo da pseudo statista che a conti fatti che si è rivelato del tutto destituito di ogni fondamento se solo si considera che la missione europea del Gen. Keith Kellogg[5], l’assistente del Presidente e inviato speciale per l’Ucraina e la Russia, non solo è stata ridotta al minimo, ma non passerà neppure da Roma.

Come noto con tale missione iniziata il 19 Febbraio 2025 Keith Kellogg si è prefisso, su disposizione di Trump, l’obiettivo di “ascoltare” le preoccupazioni dell’Ucraina e di trasmettere le sue conclusioni alla Casa Bianca in quanto, come ha detto: “Comprendiamo la necessità di garanzie di sicurezza. Comprendiamo… l’importanza della sovranità di questa nazione”. Certo è che lo stesso Kellogg è stato escluso dai colloqui di Riad in quanto non gradito da Mosca[6].

La mancanza di una reale leadership europea in questo momento cruciale per la storia dell’intero pianeta è qualcosa che non può non rappresentare un fattore altamente preoccupante per tutti noi a causa del fatto che permangono posizioni a dir poco incomprensibili, tra le quali non poco si segnala quella del Ministro degli Esteri italiano, Tajani, che prima di partire per il vertice di Monaco ha dichiarato: “Ogni passo nel percorso di pace è positivo. E dunque, bene il dialogo avviato tra Trump e Putin. In questo processo, però, l’Europa deve ricoprire un ruolo centrale, da protagonista. Dobbiamo essere uniti”.

Una frase bellissima che, tuttavia, lascia il tempo che trova dato che non fa riferimento e non poggia su alcun elemento di reale utilità visto che la posizione oltranzista della EU per quanto, ad esempio, concerne i confini della nuova Ucraina non sta né in cielo né in terra visto che l’Ucraina ha perso la guerra su tutti i fronti ed i suoi alleati non hanno né i mezzi, né la forza e men che mai la volontà di combattere per portarla alla vittoria: una frase, quella di Tajani, che rende conto del perché della dura frase di Hegseth qui proposta in apertura.

Da questo punto di vista il ruolo della EU di cui ha parlato Tajani quale dovrebbe essere visto che il suo stesso Presidente del Consiglio ha già più volte ribadito che non può essere la EU a sostenere da sola – e senza gli USA – la battaglia di Kyiv?

Ecco che ora gli occhi di tutti sono puntati su Riad dove nel giorno di apertura del confronto a condurre le danze abbiamo trovato il Segretario di Stato degli USA Marco Rubio, ed il Ministro degli Esteri russo, Sergej Lavrov che hanno dato il via ad un faccia a faccia fondamentale per invertire la politica statunitense di isolamento nei confronti di Mosca, nonché per gettare le basi ad un futuro meeting tra i Presidenti Trump e Putin: e poco importa che l’escluso dai colloqui, l’ucraino Volodymyr Zelensky, abbia ribadito che il suo Paese non avrebbe mai accettato il risultato dei negoziati senza la partecipazione di Kyiv.

All’incontro, tra gli altri, oltre alla presenza, per la parte statunitense, dell’inviato speciale per il Medio Oriente Steve Witkoff e del Consigliere per la Sicurezza Nazionale Mike Waltz, nonché per la parte russa di quella del Consigliere Presidenziale Yury Ushakov e del Capo del Fondo Sovrano Kirill Dmitriev, va debitamente sottolineato che, stando alla CNN, all’incontro hanno presenziato pure il Ministro degli Esteri saudita, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, ed il consigliere per la Sicurezza Nazionale della monarchia del Golfo, Musaed bin Mohammad Al-Aiban, con alle spalle le bandiere di Stati Uniti, Arabia Saudita e Russia a rimarcare la volontà di Riad –evidentemente bene accolta da Mosca e da Washington– di svolgere un ruolo di mediazione nei colloqui.

Una presenza, quest’ultima, che getta una luce decisamente nuova pure sui potenziali nuovi rapporti e sviluppi in fieri nell’area mediorientale e del Mediterraneo Orientale in quanto questo inserimento della monarchia saudita nei colloqui di pace non solo conferisce un ulteriore significato all’assenza dei sauditi al 16th BRICS Summit di Kazan (come noto l’Arabia Saudita era stata invitata a unirsi ai BRICS, ma non lo aveva ancora fatto formalmente. Per somma all’epoca dei fatti qui menzionati Mohammed bin Salman aveva fatto sapere che non avrebbe partecipato al summit e che si sarebbe limitato ad inviare solo il suo Ministro degli Esteri e questo nonostante che sempre all’epoca l’assistente del Cremlino Yuri Ushakov avesse descritto il Regno Saudita come membro dei BRICS, cosa poi smentita dal Cremlino[7]: un qualcosa che non poco aveva contribuito ad infittire il “mistero” dell’adesione dell’Arabia Saudita, generando ancora più incertezza sul processo di allargamento dell’organizzazione, che risultava –ed ancor più oggi risulta– opaco e confuso anche per ciò che questo veniva ed ancora viene a significare per Beijing), ma rappresenta in qualche modo pure un monito a 360° alla Turchia.

A quella Turchia oltremodo ambigua che a più riprese ha tentato di farsi prendere in considerazione come mediatrice nel conflitto russo–ucraino, che pur essendo membro della NATO ha fatto di tutto per entrare a far parte dei BRICS, che ha dato sostegno e supporto politico, oltre che accoglienza ad Hamas, che continua a operare nel Mediterraneo Orientale assumendo una posizione che la porta a confliggere con la Grecia, Stato Membro della NATO e nutre mire un po’ troppo egemoniche su tutta quella regione che fu l’Impero Ottomano, oltre a cercare di monopolizzare in tutti i modi la sponda meridionale del Mediterraneo apparentandosi a chiunque possa tornarle utile usando talvolta toni che poco possono essere graditi ad un Trump che vuole ad ogni costo riassumere la leadership dell’Occidente perfino attaccando l’Europa e che, pertanto, dubito fortemente possa ulteriormente tollerare certi atteggiamenti di Ankara.

Per somma a peggiorare la situazione di Ankara ci si è messo pure Zelenskyy allorché, parlando dalla Turchia, Il leader di Kyiv ha chiesto colloqui “equi” sulla guerra in Ucraina, con la partecipazione di EU, Gran Bretagna e Turchia[8].

Una Turchia per nulla europea, attualmente alquanto compromessa con il peggio del terrorismo mediorientale, per certo non paladina dei diritti umani neppure a parole ed alla quale il Presidente ucraino non ha certamente reso un buon servizio allorché ha testualmente dichiarato che “L’Ucraina e l’Europa in senso lato – ossia includendo l’Unione Europea, la Turchia e il Regno Unito – dovrebbero essere coinvolte nelle discussioni e nello sviluppo delle garanzie di sicurezza necessarie con l’America per quanto riguarda il destino della nostra parte del mondo”[9].

In questo senso possiamo inquadrare gli attuali colloqui tra Washington e Mosca come qualcosa che va ben oltre la questione ucraina che ha rappresentato, a detta del Cremlino, un fattore di disturbo nelle relazioni tra i due Paesi: questo almeno stando a quanto affermato da Lavrov e pare bene accolto pure dagli Stati Uniti, con buona pace di Zelenskyy e di tutte le oltremodo compromesse cancellerie europee che dovranno farsi una ragione delle conseguenze del supino apparentamento ad un Biden che ha trascinato l’intero Occidente in una crisi economica e valoriale di proporzioni inimmaginabili fino a qualche anno fa.

A tale proposito è interessante notare come da Mosca, per tramite del portavoce del Cremlino, Dmitry Peskov, sia giunta la notizia che Putin sarebbe pronto ad avere colloqui con Zelenskyy nonostante i “dubbi” sulla legittimità di quest’ultimo, considerando che il suo mandato come Presidente ucraino é finito nel maggio del 2024 senza elezioni per via della legge marziale. Ancora Peskov ha quindi aggiunto che la Russia riconosce il “diritto sovrano” dell’Ucraina di aderire all’Unione Europea ma non alla NATO, sicché Kyiv è avvisata: la trattativa con Mosca ci può essere, ma a condizioni ben precise che, oltretutto, per come il tutto è stato configurato, non prevedono che il leader ucraino possa essere ricevuto portandosi appresso la sua claque europea.

In questo botta e risposta a distanza è importante notare che da Mar-a-Lago il Presidente Trump ha colto l’occasione per mostrare, unitamente alla propria soddisfazione per l’andamento del primo incontro, la propria identità di vedute con Mosca dichiarando la personale delusione per le reazioni di Zelenskyy, aggiungendo che “l’Ucraina non avrebbe mai dovuto iniziare la guerra”, nonché sottolineando che non ritirerà le truppe statunitensi dall’Europa dell’Est: una dichiarazione, quest’ultima, che, comunque sia, in queste ore si sta tingendo di giallo forse per un (voluto?) equivoco terminologico abilmente cavalcato da Parigi. Un equivoco giocato sull’oggetto del ritiro in quanto una cosa è parlare di ritiro delle truppe NATO ed altro è parlare di quello, più verosimile ed in linea con la dichiarata volontà di Trump di scaricare sull’Europa l’onere principale della sua difesa, delle truppe USA.

La notizia è stata diffusa dal Financial Times con un articolo apparso il 20 Febbraio 2025 con il significativo titolo “Russia asked US for Nato withdrawal from eastern Europe, says Romania[10]” che avrebbe ripreso, a detta del giornale, le parole a quanto pare pronunciate da Cristian Diaconescu, capo dello staff del presidente rumeno e consigliere per la difesa e la sicurezza nazionale, che mercoledì avrebbe dichiarato che la delegazione statunitense ha respinto la richiesta di cui nel titolo, richiesta che sarebbe stata avanzata da Mosca durante il primo round di colloqui con gli Stati Uniti sulla fine della guerra in Ucraina.

Una richiesta che, a quanto pare, ha suscitato in Europa il timore che l’amministrazione Trump possa alla fine giungere ad acconsentire alla stessa in quanto non vi sono garanzie che in un prossimo futuro Washington non farà questa concessione a Vladimir Putin[11].

Il perché di tanto trambusto è evidente, come pure lo è la palese speculazione terminologica. E parlo di speculazione terminologica in quanto, accedendo alle fonti rumene ed ascoltando le parole pronunciate da Cristian Diaconescu (come si evincono da un video pubblicato su YouTube[12]), si apprende che Il consigliere Cristian Diaconescu ha chiarito giovedì su Digi24 le implicazioni delle richieste della Russia agli Stati Uniti nei negoziati di Riad, dopo aver detto che la delegazione russa ha chiesto alla delegazione americana una ridistribuzione delle sfere di influenza in Europa e il ritiro degli Stati Uniti dall’Europa orientale, compresa la Romania[13]: che è palesemente altro dal parlare, come hanno fatto Macron ed il Financial Times, di ritiro della NATO.

Personalmente, nel dare la notizia per come avrebbe dovuto essere data, ritengo doveroso richiamare, soprattutto in queste ore ed in questi giorni, l’attenzione su quanto sia importante che una corretta informazione sia fatta verificando dati e fonti, nonché evitando i ‘per sentito dire’, i ‘si dice’ e via discorrendo: tanto a maggior ragione se non si vuole dare forza alle accuse mosse dal Vicepresidente Vance a Monaco: ché l’importanza della differenza che intercorre tra parlare di truppe USA e truppe NATO in questo frangente dovrebbe essere chiara a dei veri professionisti dell’informazione ed ancor di più a dei politici di professione degli di questo nome, nonché agli analisti.

Ma veniamo al piatto forte dell’incontro che è emerso grazie ad una dichiarazione di Yuri Ushakov rilasciata ai giornalisti al suo arrivo a Riad. Per il rappresentante di Mosca l’obiettivo dei colloqui sarebbe stato –e a quanto pare è stato– quello “di avviare una vera normalizzazione delle relazioni tra noi e Washington”[14]: una affermazione che ha fatto il paio con quella di Dmitriev relativa al suo impegno per cercare di riavviare la cooperazione economica con gli Stati Uniti al fine di “ricostruire la comunicazione, ricostruire la fiducia, ricostruire il successo[15]” per, aggiungiamo noi, porre un limite all’espansionismo di quella Beijing che non poco si è avvantaggiata della Proxy War atipica russo-statunitense.

In questo contesto è risultata significativa la presenza tra i membri della delegazione russa del CEO del Fondo russo per gli investimenti diretti, Kirill Dmitriev, per il quale Russia e Stati Uniti “devono passare a progetti congiunti, anche nell’Artico”: un punto di vista espresso non senza accusare l’ex amministrazione Biden di “mancanza di volontà di comprendere le preoccupazioni della Russia” e concludere con una oltremodo significativa considerazione che testualmente ha recitato: “Ora gli Stati Uniti sono pronti ad ascoltare e comprendere la posizione della Russia[16]“, per la gioia postuma di Henry Kissinger.

A queste dichiarazioni hanno fatto da contraltare quelle degli esponenti cinesi che hanno fatto giungere un comunicato[17] ufficiale nel quale, per bocca del portavoce del Ministero degli Esteri Guo Jiakun, gli stessi hanno dichiarato di aspettarsi che “tutte le parti” (chiara offerta di una sponda a Kyiv ed all’Europa che questi ultimi difficilmente potranno assumere come punto di forza per riacquistare un qualche ruolo nell’intera vicenda, ma che giustamente Beijing ha ritenuto di offrire in un momento in cui le tocca fare buon viso a cattivo gioco con un occhio attento ai propri progetti ed obiettivi) coinvolte nella guerra in Ucraina si riuniscano per i negoziati di pace, per poi aggiungere “La Cina accoglie con favore tutti gli sforzi dedicati alla pace, incluso il consenso sui negoziati raggiunto tra Stati Uniti e Russia”, “Allo stesso tempo, la Cina si aspetta che tutte le parti coinvolte (n.d.r. repetita iuvant) e gli stakeholder partecipino tempestivamente al processo di negoziazione”: affermazioni che bene rendono conto delle preoccupazioni che stanno prendendo corpo nel Paese del dragone.

Preoccupazioni che, per concludere questa puntata cinese, merita prendere in esame ponendo l’accento sulla risposta fornita dal portavoce Guo Jiakun nel corso della summenzionata conferenza stampa convocata per il 18 Febbraio e riportata nel relativo documento dove a chiare lettere si può leggere che alla ventilata ipotesi, riportata dal The Economist, circa il fatto che i funzionari americani starebbero “suggerendo che Paesi non europei come il Brasile o la Cina inviino i loro militari alla cosiddetta forza di mantenimento della pace in Ucraina dopo la fine del conflitto”, il portavoce cinese ha ritenuto di rispondere rifiutandosi di commentare quella che ha preferito sottolineare essere una “domanda ipotetica” per poi concludere ribadendo, non si capisce bene a che proposito ed in virtù di quale indecifrabile pertinenza, che la “Cina sostiene sempre una posizione giusta sulla questione della crisi ucraina”.

Di fatto, viene da dire, fornendo una non risposta implicitamente oltremodo indicativa del fatto che molto probabilmente Beijing non vede affatto di buon grado un suo coinvolgimento attivo sul suolo ucraino, un coinvolgimento che, qualora accettato, surrettiziamente potrebbe portarla a dover confliggere al momento opportuno proprio con Mosca: un’eventualità, questa, che è lecito supporre Beijing voglia assolutamente evitare di dover affrontare per ovvie ragioni strategiche che discendono non poco dal suo apparentamento con Mosca nei BRICS.

Come noto stando a quanto riportato da Bloomberg il piano di pace di Washington e Mosca or ora avviato prevede tre fasi operative: il cessate il fuoco sul campo, nuove elezioni in Ucraina e un accordo finale. Per quello che riguarda l’Unione Europea la permanenza nel limbo sembra dovrà durare ancora a lungo anche se, a detta del Segretario di Stato americano, Marco Rubio “ad un certo punto” anche l’EU “sarà al tavolo” delle trattative sull’Ucraina: una notizia che in teoria avrebbe dovuto far tirare un sospiro di sollievo ai leaders dei membri dell’Unione, non fosse che non è dato sapere nel frattempo quali saranno diventati i rappresentanti delle Cancellerie europee quando questo accadrà, visto che è lecito ritenere che molto dipenderà dall’esito della prossima consultazione elettorale tedesca che potrebbe riservare non poche sorprese, come pare si auspichi tanto a Washington quanto a Mosca.

————————————————————————————

THE IMBARAZING MELONI-von der LEYEN-RUTTE TRIO: THE PARIS NULL OF FACT AND THE RISKS OF ‘RIAD’

Eventually, after three years of propaganda aimed at passing off Europe’s most corrupt regime and its Azov Brigades as the champions of European democracy and Western values, as well as Zelenskyy for the David who is bravely and tirelessly fighting against the Russian Goliath, against the butcher Putin, against the first enemy of that America embodied by St. Biden, lo and behold, things take a different turn and the servile European courtiers, led by PM Meloni and European Commission President von der Leyen, have to come to terms with the fact that the music has changed and they are all indistinctly unfashionable, useless, surreal and, in fact, even unpresentable.

And the most comical thing is that it was not someone from the East who came to tell them this, but the President of the United States of America with the most trusted members of his establishment, in other words America itself, which landed in Europe and slapped everyone in the face. First Vice President Vance, who refused a meeting with Scholz and denounced restrictions on free speech in Europe, accusing the various governments of establishing a regime of single-mindedness.

Then Secretary of Defense Hegseth, who said in no uncertain terms at the Munich conference that Ukraine will not return to its pre-2014 borders and will not be allowed to join NATO “because its application for membership was the reason that provoked the war”-not true, but who’s going to tell him that? PM Meloni? Ursula von der Leyen? The British Premier? From what position of strength?

At that point the Europeans’ insistence that the EU be present at the peace negotiating table for the blatant sole purpose of influencing or sabotaging, pro-armchair, the negotiations became pressing, so that it was at that moment that Hegseth uttered a phrase that will go down in history: “Gentlemen, don’t think Uncle Sam is Uncle Fool” (although the actual phrase was another one that was decidedly, to say the least, louder and less diplomatic , but so be it: as usual, there are those who can, there are those who cannot and those who, in this case Europe, are struggling, as can be read in the article that appeared in The Economic Times -but not only- of Feb. 14, 2025 and entitled “Europe can’t turn Uncle Sam into ‘Uncle Sucker,’ US defense secretary says” ).

In the end, PM Meloni -and with her as well as her colleagues in the other EU countries, or what remains of them- had to come to terms with the sad reality and come to terms with the fact that with Donald Trump, like it or not, you don’t mess around and that, in the specifics of his case, certain pseudo-strategic games, certain 180-degree turns don’t work, because his attempt to keep one foot in more than one shoe has not gone unnoticed by those who may have a thousand faults, but he is and remains a successful entrepreneur and not a professional politician, i.e., what in Italy, translated into plain words, often and frequently means a person more or less without art or part who lives by selling dreams in some sauce of the moment good for gathering votes and earning a comfortable seat on which to sit for one or more terms of office.

Giorgia Meloni had hoped to the last that she could play her rigged cards with Trump to get to be from the start the European capable of talking to the White House without intermediaries, the Tycoon’s point of reference, the bridge of choice between Europe and the United States, but something did not work because, cornered, she had to come to terms with the fact that the role reserved for her was other than what she had deluded herself that it could be, not to mention the fact that, having come to the point regarding the Ukrainian game, here was Trump, in perfect agreement with Putin, leaving out of the negotiating room the Europeans all of them, none excluded and, therefore, her as well.

The absurdity of the situation highlights it decidedly well with two events, of which one has just concluded (the interlocutory summit in Paris of the Heads of Government of the EU countries wanted by Macron) and the other is the meeting on February 18, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, of the Foreign Ministers -and respective delegations- of the United States of America and the Russian Federation, to discuss the partitioning of Ukraine, with the good grace of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who, shortly, will have much to answer for to his martyred people especially now that in no uncertain terms he has been literally thrown out the door by the two real contenders of that atypical Proxy War in which he has involved his country, a country which by sum is and will remain outside both NATO and the EU and for which no Westerner will fight, neither today nor ever starting with Italy.

And in fact in this regard, it should be dutifully pointed out that at the Paris summit-where, by the way, the representatives of the governments of the Baltic countries were not present, as well as those of Sweden and Finland (countries that have just joined NATO), and even less so the Ukrainian president- precisely Meloni, in addition to declaring herself opposed to an “anti-Trump format,” also found a way both to praise the U.S. efforts to achieve peace and, not surprisingly, to emphasize her own being opposed to sending European troops on the ground: ‘opposed’ is not coincidentally the word that better than any other summarizes what in diplomatic language she would have expressed by declaring her misgivings regarding the deployment of European soldiers in Ukraine which, it seems, she called “the most complex and the least effective” of hypotheses especially without adequate “security guarantees” for Kiev.

An articulate statement that in addition to taking the form of a well-calibrated attempt to somehow revive his own candidacy as Trump’s spokesperson (given that declaring himself opposed to an “anti-Trump format” is something that could soon be extended to other areas as well, not least the tariff area), it certainly matches his having urged the conveners of the Paris meeting to “explore other avenues” and above all to involve the United States since -this is his reasoning- “it is in the Euro-Atlantic context that European and American security is based.”

An unfortunately decidedly weak reasoning given that U.S. security could soon be guaranteed by a different relationship of the Russian Federation with Washington, as, moreover, suggested on several occasions, in not suspicious times, by that Henry Kissinger who had rightly identified as coming from Beijing and its facade multipolarism the real threat to the U.S. and now also to that Russian Federation that has well experienced what it really means to find itself dependent for its economic survival on China.

In this regard, said in passing, recall the significant unilateral modification of the CNY-RUB exchange rate ratio desired by Beijing when Moscow took a few too many initiatives to try, albeit softly, to counter the Chinese leadership within those BRICS to which it has tried to impart a somewhat more pro-Russian turn by advocating, for example, the entry of Turkey into the same fellowship: that in my opinion little has been adequately analyzed so far as what took place at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October 2022 and emerged from the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia, October 22-24, 2024

Be that as it may, it goes without saying that the reservation expressed about a deployment of European troops on Ukrainian territory is more than justified to assume that it was weighed by the more than justified and dutiful distrust of a Zelenskyy who before and after the Nord Stream bombing has on several occasions gone out of his way to drag the Wests into the conflict by the hair: something that the presence of European troops in Ukraine would allow him to attempt again by creating ad hoc preconditions for a convincing casus belli, that casus belli to which not surprisingly both Poland and the U.S. have no intention whatsoever of lending their side by deploying their troops there, even if it were UN-mandated.

In the end, however, everything is weighed down in no small measure by the criticisms made by US Vice President Vance, whose lashing out at the Old Continent does not go too far from those considerations that Meloni seems to have rightly pointed out have “already been made by important European figures” and that displace in no small measure precisely those who, like her with exceedingly little credibility, only now remembers to call on the European leadership to base its actions on the principle that “we must not ask what the Americans can do for us, but what we must do for ourselves” (a blatant paraphrase of a phrase of the far more famous JFK).

A principle that, unfortunately, you yourself during these years of your government seem to have largely set aside, as indeed was the case in France and Germany, but also in other European countries, when far too much credit and weight was given to Biden’s establishment narrative rather improvidently supported before you, as far as Italy is concerned, even by a Draghi and a Mattarella who were certainly not up to the task.

In light of the facts and especially from the statements of the defendants in Paris:

Pedro Sanchez: “Troops? No conditions to think about it yet.”

Mark Rutte: “Europe ready to lead in providing security guarantees for Kiev” even though, as much as he says everyone is “Ready and willing,” it is a fact that he himself had to acknowledge that “The details will have to be decided,” which translated into plain language simply means that we are at the point of nothing;

Ursula von der Leyen: “Today in Paris we reaffirmed that Ukraine deserves peace through force (ed. note, but it is not known exercised by whom, how, when, for how long, with what means, money and, above all, with what men). A peace that respects its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, with strong security guarantees. Europe shall bear its full share of military assistance to Ukraine.”

Donald Tusk: “EU aware that ties with the U.S. have entered a new phase, We all see it,” where those all refers to the participants in that Paris summit whose “similar views” on all key issues did not, predictably, translate into binding decisions for the taking of which the Polish PM stressed the importance of involving all NATO allies, including the UK, issuing an articulate statement that well matched that of the British PM

Keir Starmer for whom “For peace, a U.S. guarantee is vital” given that “only a U.S. guarantee can effectively deter Vladimir Putin’s Russia from attacking again,” expressing a concept he translated into stressing that at present it is exceedingly necessary “to have discussions with Donald Trump,” the something is expected to take place next week in Washington, and with

Volodymyr Zelensky for whom, perhaps because he is still far from a healthy bath of reality that would bring him back down to earth, “The U.S. wants to please Putin” in order to “meet and succeed quickly.” So much according to German public broadcaster Ard, which interviewed him on almost the same hours that the Russian delegation, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov, was arriving in Saudi Arabia for high-level talks with U.S. officials;

it is patently obvious that the fate of Europe is all at stake, as Starmer told the BBC, on that of Ukraine, that fate in his view would not only put at stake the future of Kiev being that the latter, as things have turned out, would become “an existential question for the whole of Europe” as a continent, although, it must be said that this should not be understood in the sense that Starmer wished to convey since the current problem is the direct consequence of the disaster of a continental policy that because of the undoubted British contribution has totally delegitimized all continental governments and the apparatuses of an EU for that they have literally made themselves the servants of the U.S. Democrats and the lobbies protected by those in defiance of the interests of the U.S. as well as European citizens themselves.

The case of PM Meloni, as previously pointed out, is in this sense emblematic of something that now characterizes, in various ways, the uneasy condition shared by all European Chancelleries for the too uncritical prior flattening of their foreign policy to Washington’s wishes even to the detriment of national interests: a modus operandi that can no longer be adopted due to the fact that Trumpian customs barriers, without an eye on the Belpaese that at the moment seems quite impossible ((especially after the UN rift in the ICC document) is among Trump’s options, threaten from near some vital supply chains for Rome, which in any case would not be spared even in the case of symmetrical U.S. tariffs toward Europe, that is, even in the case of an affiliation to the EU position desired by Macron. Hence the wavering nature of a Meloni who seems to literally not know which way to go.

And in fact, when Trump called her to make the field choice between the new direction of US policy and that of the previous administration, the Italian PM found herself in the exceedingly difficult position of one who, in order not to enter into dispute with the White House, would have to disavow, without ifs and buts, herself before her own electorate and all of Italy, that is, in the no less uncomfortable position of those who in order to avoid this, in fact, political own-goal have no other option than to enter into open conflict with Trump at a moment that is certainly not easy as much for Italy as for the entire EU, that EU that the tycoon is striking without too much distinction aiming at disarticulating it without going too subtle as he did in Munich through his very undiplomatic Vice President.

The question that arises at this point, however, is how much can this modus operandi of Trump’s be paying off?

In my opinion very little because Trump’s dictates may exalt his many domestic fans; his volitional poses and looks may inflame the squares of the New World, but in the end put a Meloni in the position of having to take some obligatory, albeit informal, steps, such as when she informed the European Commission that Italy will compactly stand by Brussels in its reaction to the customs barriers imposed by Washington because “duties are answered with duties” (expressing a concept shared with Ursula von der Leyen after just on Feb. 3, during the European Council, had challenged Macron and others of his colleagues who had taken the opportunity to plead for a common strategy, all under the banner of countering the White House’s actions with equal and opposite reactions), and then in Paris making himself the interpreter of the desire to avoid the wall-to-wall with Trump himself, albeit only in appearance on a different issue, ends up doing incalculable damage both to Europe’s credibility and -and above all- to that of the United States and thus of the entire West unless…

Unless a vote emerges from the German ballot box that can be read as the fuse that sets fire to the dust leading to the deflagration of the entire continental political order on which, in due course, the blame for everything that has happened will be laid.

And in this sense the constant ‘revelations’ by the intelligence services of this or that European country about an imminent attack by Putin, blatantly bogus ‘revelations’ designed to provide support for the shaky Made-in-EU paper castle and which, once their specious groundlessness is exposed, will provide the proven proof of continental bad faith for everything that has happened here and also for everything concerning how the war in Ukraine came about: and it matters little whether it is true or false because in these cases it only matters what you can make people believe.

And perhaps, just perhaps, the only continental Premier who has realized, although in my opinion abundantly out of time, how things are and what turn of events would have -and in fact have- taken is the Italian one.

Previously, in fact, and this must be acknowledged to her, Meloni had rightly tried to stall for time, but not only that, arguing the thesis that since Trump was a negotiator, it would have been a mistake to choose the wall-to-wall route, i.e., she had made herself the interpreter of exactly the opposite of what is still looming on the horizon today to the delight of that Putin and that Xi Jinping who, as I have already pointed out elsewhere, never thought they would owe so much precisely to the U.S., and in particular to the unintentional self-defeating support that is the child of the overhastiness of a Trump who in such a way is demonstrating not his strength but his weakness, caught up as he is in the desire to get as far as possible to the midterm elections, that is, to the scrutiny on the work of the U.S. president.

This is a subject we will address shortly by dealing specifically with the major economic and tactical risks of his tariff strategy, which highlights all its limitations if we just shift our vantage point to the Pacific Rim: but we will discuss this in a separate dossier, not without a reflection on an aspect that highlights a further factor of weakness vis-à-vis, this time, the Russian Federation, which because of the military debacle in Ukraine -and in fact NATO- has sat at the negotiating table in Riyadh in a position of strength, certainly.

It is worth noting here how globalization has in no small measure distorted many of the previous relationships of real strength among the major international competitors, especially in a context where economic and monetary theory is still that which refers to developments that matured in an era characterized by the presence of sovereign states with sovereign currencies, economies contemplating all three sectors and economic interdependencies certainly not as pronounced as those we are forced to live with on a daily basis, moreover in an era in which certain ecological and technological drifts have ended up changing even the character and strategic weight of commodities and the significance of certain geographical areas and their markets.

At the moment, with a keen eye on these issues, an important date should be highlighted, which is February 24, 2025, the day when a video conference of G7 leaders should be held on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

A date when the Italian PM is unlikely to be given the opportunity to address the issue of tariffs as it is foreseeable that the attention of the summit will be monopolized mainly by the negotiations between the U.S. and Russia to close the Ukrainian conflict: another major point of friction between the two sides of the Atlantic and therefore between the U.S. and Italy also due to the fact that PM Meloni, with very little foresight, less logic and too much self-reference has spent far too much on Kyiv’s reasons in a context of which she has literally understood very little, not to say nothing, it is worse she has been supported at the institutional level, carving out for herself a role as a pseudo statesman that on balance that has proved to be completely unfounded if one only considers that the European mission of Gen. Keith Kellogg , the assistant to the president and special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, has not only been minimized but will not even pass through Rome.

As is well known with that mission that began on Feb. 19, 2025 Keith Kellogg set out, at Trump’s behest, to “listen” to Ukraine’s concerns and convey his findings to the White House because, as he said, “We understand the need for security guarantees. We understand … the importance of the sovereignty of this nation.” Of course, Kellogg himself was excluded from the Riyadh talks because he was disliked by Moscow .

The lack of real European leadership at this crucial moment for the history of the entire planet is something that cannot but be a highly worrying factor for all of us due to the fact that positions remain that are, to say the least, incomprehensible, among which the Italian Foreign Minister, Tajani, who before leaving for the Munich summit stated, “Every step in the path of peace is positive. And therefore, good the dialogue initiated between Trump and Putin. In this process, however, Europe must play a central, leading role. We must be united.”

A beautiful phrase that, however, leaves time to be found since it does not refer to and does not rest on any element of real usefulness given that the EU’s extremist position regarding, for example, the borders of the new Ukraine is neither in heaven nor on earth since Ukraine has lost the war on all fronts and its allies have neither the means, nor the strength, let alone the will to fight to bring it to victory-a phrase, Tajani’s, that accounts for why Hegseth’s harsh phrase proposed here at the opening.

From this point of view, the role of the EU that Tajani spoke of what should it be given that its own Council President has already reiterated several times that it cannot be the EU alone – and without the U.S. – to support the Kyiv battle?

Here now everyone’s eyes are on Riyadh where on the opening day of the confrontation to lead the dances we found U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov kicking off a face-to-face meeting that is crucial to reversing the U.S. policy of isolation toward Moscow as well as laying the groundwork for a future meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin: and little did it matter that the outcast from the talks, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, reiterated that his country would never accept the outcome of the negotiations without Kyiv’s participation.

At the meeting, among others, in addition to the presence on the U.S. side of Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and on the Russian side of that of Presidential Adviser Yury Ushakov and Sovereign Wealth Fund Chief Kirill Dmitriev, it should be duly noted that, according to CNN, the Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and the Gulf monarchy’s National Security Adviser, Musaed bin Mohammad Al-Aiban, were also present at the meeting, with the flags of the United States, Saudi Arabia and Russia behind them to underscore Riyadh’s willingness-evidently welcomed by Moscow and Washington-to play a mediating role in the talks.

A presence, the latter, that casts a decidedly new light as well on the potential new relations and developments in the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean area in that this inclusion of the Saudi monarchy in the peace talks not only lends additional significance to the absence of the Saudis at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan (as is well known, Saudi Arabia had been invited to join the BRICS, but had not yet done so formally. For sum at the time of the events mentioned here Mohammed bin Salman had made it known that he would not attend the summit and would only send his Foreign Minister and this despite the fact that also at the time Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov had described the Saudi Kingdom as a member of BRICS, which was later denied by the Kremlin : something that had contributed in no small part to thickening the “mystery” of Saudi Arabia’s membership, generating even more uncertainty about the organization’s enlargement process, which was-and even more so today-opaque and confusing even for what this came and still comes to mean for Beijing), but it also represents in some ways an all-encompassing warning to Turkey.

To that overly ambiguous Turkey that on several occasions has tried to be taken into consideration as a mediator in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, that despite being a NATO member has gone out of its way to join the BRICS, that has given political support and backing as well as welcome to Hamas, that continues to operate in the Eastern Mediterranean taking a position that brings it into conflict with Greece, a NATO Member State and harbors somewhat too much hegemonic aims over the entire region that was the Ottoman Empire, as well as trying to monopolize in every way the southern shore of the Mediterranean by affiliating itself with anyone who may be useful to it using at times tones that can hardly be pleasing to a Trump who wants at all costs to reassume the leadership of the West even by attacking Europe and who, therefore, I very much doubt that he can further tolerate certain attitudes of Ankara.

To add to Ankara’s aggravation, Zelenskyy was also there when, speaking from Turkey, The Kyiv leader called for “fair” talks on the war in Ukraine, with the participation of the EU, Britain and Turkey

A Turkey that is not at all European, currently somewhat compromised with the worst of Middle Eastern terrorism, certainly not a champion of human rights even in words, and to which the Ukrainian president certainly did not do a good service when he verbatim stated that “Ukraine and Europe in the broadest sense-that is, including the European Union, Turkey and the United Kingdom-should be involved in the discussions and development of the necessary security guarantees with America regarding the fate of our part of the world” .

In this sense we can frame the current talks between Washington and Moscow as something that goes far beyond the Ukrainian issue, which the Kremlin has said has been a disturbing factor in relations between the two countries: this at least according to Lavrov’s statement and it seems well received by the United States as well, much to the chagrin of Zelenskyy and all the over-compromised European chancelleries that will have to come to terms with the consequences of supine affiliation with a Biden who has dragged the entire West into an economic and values crisis of unimaginable proportions until a few years ago.

In this regard, it is interesting to note that from Moscow, through Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, came the news that Putin would be ready to hold talks with Zelenskyy despite “doubts” about the latter’s legitimacy, considering that his term as Ukrainian president ended in May 2024 without elections due to martial law. Still Peskov then added that Russia recognizes Ukraine’s “sovereign right” to join the European Union but not NATO, so Kyiv is on notice: negotiations with Moscow can be there, but under very specific conditions, which, moreover, the way the whole thing has been set up, do not include that the Ukrainian leader can be received bringing along his European claque.

In this long-distance back-and-forth, it is important to note that from Mar-a-Lago, President Trump took the opportunity to show, along with his satisfaction with the progress of the first meeting, his own identity of views with Moscow by declaring personal disappointment with Zelenskyy’s reactions, adding that “Ukraine should never have started the war,” as well as stressing that he will not withdraw U.S. troops from Eastern Europe: a statement, the latter, which, in any case, is being tinged with yellow in these hours perhaps because of an (intended?) terminological misunderstanding cleverly ridden by Paris. A misunderstanding played on the object of the withdrawal since it is one thing to talk about the withdrawal of NATO troops and another to talk about the one, more likely and in line with Trump’s declared desire to offload on Europe the main burden of its defense, of US troops.

The news was spread by the Financial Times with an article that appeared on February 20, 2025 with the significant headline “Russia asked US for NATO withdrawal from eastern Europe, says Romania ” which reportedly echoed words apparently spoken by Cristian Diaconescu, the Romanian president’s chief of staff and defense and national security adviser, who on Wednesday reportedly said that the U.S. delegation rejected the request referred to in the headline, a request that was allegedly made by Moscow during the first round of talks with the United States on ending the war in Ukraine.

A request that has apparently raised fears in Europe that the Trump administration may eventually come to agree to it since there are no guarantees that Washington will not make this concession to Vladimir Putin in the near future.

What all the fuss is about is obvious, as is the blatant terminological speculation. And I speak of terminological speculation in that by accessing Romanian sources and listening to the words uttered by Cristian Diaconescu (as gleaned from a video posted on YouTube ), one learns that Counselor Cristian Diaconescu clarified Thursday on Digi24 the implications of Russia’s demands on the United States in the Riyadh negotiations, after saying that the Russian delegation asked the U.S. delegation for a redistribution of spheres of influence in Europe and the withdrawal of the United States from Eastern Europe, including Romania : which is blatantly different from talking, as Macron and the Financial Times did, about NATO withdrawal.

Personally, in giving the news as it should have been given, I feel it is my duty to draw attention, especially in these hours and days, to how important it is that correct information be done by verifying data and sources, as well as by avoiding ‘hearsay,’ ‘rumors,’ and so on: all the more so if one does not want to give force to the accusations made by Vice President Vance in Munich: for the importance of the difference between talking about U.S. troops and NATO troops at this juncture should be clear to real information professionals and even more so to professional politicians of that name, as well as analysts.

But let us come to the main dish of the meeting that emerged thanks to a statement by Yuri Ushakov made to reporters upon his arrival in Riyadh. For the Moscow representative, the goal of the talks would be-and apparently was-“to initiate a true normalization of relations between us and Washington” : an assertion that matched that of Dmitriev regarding his commitment to try to restart economic cooperation with the United States in order to “rebuild communication, rebuild trust, rebuild success ” to, we would add, put a limit on the expansionism of that Beijing which has benefited not a little from the atypical Russian-US Proxy War.

Significant in this context was the presence among the members of the Russian delegation of the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, for whom Russia and the United States “must move to joint projects, including in the Arctic”: a view expressed not without accusing the former Biden administration of “unwillingness to understand Russia’s concerns” and concluding with an exceedingly significant remark that verbatim read, “Now the United States is ready to listen to and understand Russia’s position, ” to the posthumous delight of Henry Kissinger.

These statements were countered by those of the Chinese exponents who sent in an official communiqué in which, through the mouth of Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, they stated that they expected “all sides” (a clear offer of a shove to Kyiv and Europe that the latter were unlikely to take as a strong point to regain any role in the whole affair, but which Beijing has rightly seen fit to offer at a time when it has to put on a good face with a keen eye on its own plans and objectives) involved in the war in Ukraine come together for peace negotiations, and then added, “China welcomes all efforts dedicated to peace, including the consensus on negotiations reached between the U.S. and Russia,” “At the same time, China expects all parties involved (n.ed. repetita iuvant) and stakeholders to participate in the negotiation process in a timely manner”: statements that well account for the concerns that are taking shape in the dragon country.

Concerns that, to conclude this Chinese installment, are worth examining by placing emphasis on the response given by spokesman Guo Jiakun at the aforementioned press conference convened for Feb. 18 and reported in the relevant document where it can be read in clear terms that to the ventilated speculation, reported by The Economist about the fact that U.S. officials would be “suggesting that non-European countries such as Brazil or China send their militaries to the so-called peacekeeping force in Ukraine after the conflict is over,” the Chinese spokesperson saw fit to respond by refusing to comment on what he preferred to emphasize was a “hypothetical question” and then concluding by reiterating, it is not clear for what purpose and by virtue of what indecipherable relevance, that “China always advocates a just position on the issue of the Ukrainian crisis.”

In fact, it comes to say, providing a non-answer implicitly over-indicative of the fact that Beijing most likely does not at all welcome its active involvement on Ukrainian soil, an involvement which, if accepted, surreptitiously could lead it to have to conflate at the appropriate time precisely with Moscow: an eventuality, this, that it is safe to assume Beijing absolutely wants to avoid having to face for obvious strategic reasons that derive in no small measure from its affiliation with Moscow in the BRICS.

As is well known according to Bloomberg’s report, the peace plan Washington and Moscow have now initiated includes three operational phases: a ceasefire on the ground, new elections in Ukraine, and a final agreement. As far as the European Union is concerned, the stay in limbo looks like it will have to last much longer even though, according to U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio “at some point” the EU also “will be at the table” in negotiations on Ukraine: news that in theory should have brought a sigh of relief to the leaders of the EU members, except that it is not known in the meantime who the representatives of the European Chancelleries will have become when this happens, since it is safe to assume that much will depend on the outcome of the upcoming German election that could hold quite a few surprises, as it seems to be hoped for in Washington as much as in Moscow.

