Bisogna saper perdere: le fake news Made in E.U. servono a poco

“Russia pronta a scatenare una guerra su larga scala in Europa, l’allarme dell’Intelligence danese”[1]: è questo l’allarme che sarebbe stato lanciato dai servizi segreti danesi per i quali la Russia potrebbe essere pronta a tale passo entro i prossimi cinque anni[2].

In particolare, stando ad un nuovo rapporto, il Servizio di Intelligence della Difesa Danese (DDIS) avrebbe più specificatamente affermato che, sebbene “attualmente non vi sia alcuna minaccia di un attacco militare regolare contro il Regno”, è probabile che “la minaccia militare da parte della Russia aumenterà nei prossimi anni”.

A tale proposito Newsweek, che detto per inciso ha contattato via e-mail il DDIS per un commento, ha riferito[3] che lo stesso avrebbe previsto che entro sei mesi dalla fine dei combattimenti in Ucraina, la Russia sarebbe stata in grado di combattere una guerra locale con un paese confinante e, in circa due anni, avrebbe “rappresentato una minaccia credibile per uno o più paesi della NATO e sarebbe stata quindi pronta per una guerra regionale contro diversi paesi nella regione del Mar Baltico”.

Tutto bene, anche se resta da capire a che pro tutto questo bellicismo visto che il conflitto attualmente in atto è stato una conseguenza non delle mire espansionistiche di Mosca, che oltretutto si è trovata, obtorto collo, nella necessità di apparentarsi con una Cina che in tal modo ha favorito nel perseguimento dei suoi obiettivi di rafforzamento della sua leadership nella regione euroasiatica (in altre parole consentendo a Beijing di ottenere esattamente ciò che giustamente Kissinger in passato ha in ogni modo cercato di evitare che accadesse spingendo per un apparentamento della Federazione Russa all’Occidente, cosa del resto auspicata a suo tempo dallo quello stesso Putin cui, purtroppo, ripetutamente è stata sbattuta la porta in faccia), bensì della poco attenta politica degli Stati Uniti che hanno preferito spingere l’acceleratore sulla globalizzazione e nel frattempo portare avanti una politica estera ben poco attenta a cogliere i rischi insiti nel continuare ad abbracciare la logica della Cold War in un contesto del tutto inappropriato.

Per somma l’agenzia danese, sempre stando a Newsweek, avrebbe anche affermato, a parer mio con poco acume, che, in uno scenario del genere, nel giro di circa cinque anni –e siamo a quanto riferito in apertura del presente articolo– la Russia potrebbe essere “pronta per una guerra su larga scala nel continente europeo, in cui gli Stati Uniti non intervengono”: una ipotesi, questa, palesemente destituita di ogni fondamento in quanto data l’importanza strategica dell’Europa nel contesto generale, è impensabile un disimpegno fino a questo punto di quell’America che mai e poi mai –è una mera questione di logica– ha usato la parola disimpegno come sinonimo di abbandono con riferimento allo scacchiere europeo.

Ora, anche se l’idea che la Russia possa potenzialmente attaccare l’Europa non è nuova e gli alleati nella regione hanno predisposto le loro difese per contrastare qualsiasi minaccia proveniente da Mosca, alla luce dei fatti viene da dire che sinceramente il DDIS, o chi per esso, avrebbe potuto cercare di inventarsene una più credibile per favorire il salvataggio, sia pure in extremis, della faccia dei vertici europei dopo la magra figura di tutto l’establishment della EU e delle varie Cancellerie continentali, tutte indistintamente messe alla porta da Trump e da Putin in questa fase conclusiva della proxy war ucraina.

Il problema per questi signori è, a questo punto, palesemente solo quello trovare qualcosa da dire ai propri elettori ed a Kyiv dopo i fiumi di parole profusi a piene mani per giocare agli statisti ed aver assecondato la politica fallimentare dell’establishment di Biden.

Tanto per non parlare delle promesse, degli abbracci e di tutti i sorrisi profusi a piene mani e 32 denti in tutte le più variegate occasioni a beneficio del Presidente Zelenskyy e del suo popolo cui dovrebbero chiedere umilmente scusa per non avergli detto una sola volta la verità e per averlo usato al solo scopo di ingraziarsi la White House della passata amministrazione.

Sinceramente tutti questi signori meglio farebbero a tacere e rassegnare le dimissioni, non senza prima essersi scusati per il loro vergognoso opportunismo ed arrivismo politico.

Si può perdere una guerra salvando almeno l’onore, sempre che se ne cosca il significato ed il valore.

L’Unione Europea esce da questa guerra con le osse rotta, mostrando al mondo intero la sua pochezza politica, strategica nonché il suo degrado culturale e morale risultando agli occhi di tutti definitivamente insignificante nei destini geopolitici dopo aver provato a giocare attivamente una partita politica assolutamente non alla sua portata.

Ne escono invece rafforzati i grandi punti di riferimento del pensiero sovranista e conservatore continentali che consentiranno a Donald Trump di gestire la EU come una sua dependance, un suo feudo anche se questo non rappresenta per lui un grande risultato avendo di fatto dovuto scendere a patti, obtorto collo, con Putin prima che il campo di battaglia decretasse la disfatta militare di una NATO che, al momento, non ha affatto la forza che tutti credono abbia, quanto meno non quella necessaria per affrontare e vincere in campo aperto una proxy war atipica come questa e men che mai una guerra in larga scala visti, purtroppo, gli ‘alleati’ che si ritrova e che qui vale la pena di ricordare perché ad essi la storia d’Europa riserverà un posto che credo proprio avrebbero preferito non occupare.

Mi riferisco ai vari Von der Leyen, Meloni, Macron, Scholz, Draghi, Biden, globalisti woke vari e chi più ne ha più ne metta, che alla fine si sono rivelati i migliori alleati possibili di un Putin che credo mai avrebbe pensato di dovere così tanto ai propri nemici grazie alla loro stratosferica presunzione, arroganza ed incompetenza.

YOU HAVE TO KNOW HOW TO LOSE: FAKE NEWS MADE IN EU SERVES LITTLE PURPOSE

“Russia ready to unleash large-scale war in Europe, Danish intelligence alarm” : this is the alarm allegedly raised by the Danish intelligence service for whom Russia may be ready for such a step within the next five years .

Specifically, according to a new report, the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (DDIS) has more specifically stated that although “there is currently no threat of a regular military attack against the Kingdom,” it is likely that “the military threat from Russia will increase in the coming years.”

In this regard, Newsweek, which incidentally said it contacted DDIS by e-mail for comment, reported that the same would predict that within six months of the end of the fighting in Ukraine, Russia would be able to fight a local war with a neighboring country and, in about two years, would “pose a credible threat to one or more NATO countries and would then be ready for a regional war against several countries in the Baltic Sea region.”

All well and good, although it remains to be seen what was the point of all this bellicism given that the current conflict was a consequence not of the expansionist aims of Moscow, which moreover found itself, obtorto collo, in the need to ally itself with a China that it thereby favored in the pursuit of its goals of strengthening its leadership in the Eurasian region (in other words enabling Beijing to achieve exactly what Kissinger in the past rightly tried in every way to prevent from happening by pushing for an alliance of the Russian Federation with the West, which, moreover, was desired at the time by that same Putin who, unfortunately, repeatedly had the door slammed in his face), but of the uncaring policy of the United States, which has preferred to push the accelerator on globalization while pursuing a foreign policy that is very careless in grasping the risks inherent in continuing to embrace Cold War logic in a wholly inappropriate context.

To add to this, the Danish agency, again according to Newsweek, would also assert, in my opinion with little acumen, that in such a scenario, within about five years-and here we are at the opening of this article-Russia could be “ready for a full-scale war on the European continent, in which the United States does not intervene.” a hypothesis, this one, patently devoid of any basis in that given the strategic importance of Europe in the overall context, a disengagement up to this point by that America which never, ever -it is a mere matter of logic- used the word disengagement as a synonym for abandonment with reference to the European chessboard is unthinkable.

Now, although the idea that Russia could potentially attack Europe is not new, and the allies in the region have prepared their defenses to counter any threat from Moscow, in light of the facts it comes to be said that honestly the DDIS, or whomever, could have tried to come up with a more credible one to further the rescue, albeit in extremis, of the face of the European summits after the meager figure of the entire EU establishment and the various continental Chancelleries, all indiscriminately turned away by Trump and Putin in this final phase of the Ukrainian proxy war.

The problem for these gentlemen is, at this point, patently just to find something to say to their constituents and to Kyiv after the rivers of words lavished with full force on playing statesmen and pandering to the failed policies of the Biden establishment.

Not to mention all the promises, hugs and all the smiles lavished full and 32 teeth on all the most varied occasions for the benefit of President Zelenskyy and his people to whom they should humbly apologize for not once telling him the truth and for using him for the sole purpose of ingratiating themselves with the White House of the past administration.

Honestly, all these gentlemen had better shut up and resign, not without first apologizing for their shameful opportunism and political careerism.

One can lose a war while at least saving honor, as long as one understands its meaning and value.

The European Union comes out of this war with broken bones, showing to the whole world its political and strategic paucity as well as its cultural and moral degradation by proving in the eyes of all to be definitively insignificant in geopolitical destinies after having tried to actively play a political game absolutely beyond its reach.

Instead, the great landmarks of continental sovereignist and conservative thought emerge strengthened that will allow Donald Trump to run the EU as his dependency, his fiefdom even if this does not represent a great achievement for him having in fact had to come to terms, obtorto collo, with Putin before the battlefield decreed the military defeat of a NATO that, at the moment, does not have at all the strength that everyone believes it has, at least not the strength necessary to face and win in the open field an atypical proxy war such as this one and much less so a large-scale war given, unfortunately, the ‘allies’ it has and which are worth mentioning here because to them the history of Europe will reserve a place that I really think they would have preferred not to occupy.

I am referring to the various Von der Leyen, Meloni, Macron, Scholz, Draghi, Biden, various globalists woke and what have you, who in the end turned out to be the best possible allies of a Putin who I believe never thought he would owe so much to his enemies thanks to their stratospheric presumption, arrogance and incompetence.

[1] https://www.ilmessaggero.it/mondo/russia_guerra_europa_allarme_intelligence_danese-8652975.html

[2] https://www.aa.com.tr/en/europe/danish-intelligence-warns-of-potential-military-conflict-between-russia-europe-within-5-years/3479192#

[3] https://www.newsweek.com/nato-ally-warns-russia-launching-large-scale-war-europe-2029855