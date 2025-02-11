Trump presenta il conto a Kyiv…e alla Premier Meloni

Il re è nudo ed a renderlo oltremodo palese è proprio il 47° Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald J. Trump che, con una dichiarazione tanto plateale, quanto autolesionista ha in maniera decisamente improvvida dichiarato a chiare lettere di volere la restituzione da Kyiv di tutto quanto versato nelle sue casse per sostenerne lo sforzo bellico.

Tanto da una nota di agenzia dell’ANSA che testualmente recita: “Donald Trump ha detto che vuole che in qualche modo l’Ucraina ripaghi gli aiuti americani, che a suo avviso ammontano a 300-350 miliardi contro i circa 100 europei.

“Ho detto loro che voglio l’equivalente di 500 miliardi di dollari di terre rare, e hanno sostanzialmente accettato di farlo”, ha dichiarato in un’intervista a Fox News.

“Ho detto loro, dobbiamo ottenere qualcosa. Non possiamo continuare a pagare questi soldi”, ha aggiunto[1] .”

Anche se, a questo punto, ogni commento è palesemente superfluo per quello che riguarda Trump, un Trump che dimostra una volta di più la sua inaffidabilità sul piano internazionale, è parimenti quanto mai evidente che, purtroppo, per la Premier Meloni si impone una riflessione di non poco conto per quello che riguarda il suo ruolo tanto in ambito europeo, quanto in ambito internazionale dato che ora il suo apparentamento alla nuova White House, dopo il rapporto idilliaco con l’ex Presidente Biden e la più volte rimarcata identità di vedute con lui condivisa a più riprese proprio sulla questione ucraina, non può non configurarsi come una imbarazzante totale perdita di credibilità.

Una perdita di credibilità che si spera la stessa Premier non voglia cercare di recuperare promuovendo un ruolo attivo dell’Italia e della EU in una guerra assurda e palesemente contraria agli interessi tanti dell’Europa quanto dell’Italia.

Trump presents the bill to Kyiv…and PM Meloni …

The king is naked and making it exceedingly obvious is precisely the 47th President of the United States Donald J. Trump who, in a statement as blatant as it is self-defeating has in a decidedly improvised manner declared in no uncertain terms that he wants the return from Kyiv of everything paid into its coffers to support its war effort.

So much so that an ANSA news agency memo textually reads, “Donald Trump has said he wants Ukraine to somehow pay back U.S. aid, which he says amounts to 300-350 billion against about 100 Europeans.

“I told them I want the equivalent of $500 billion worth of rare earths, and they basically agreed to do that,” he said in an interview with Fox News.

“I told them, we have to get something. We can’t keep paying this money,” he added .”

Although, at this point, any comment is patently superfluous as far as Trump is concerned, a Trump who once again demonstrates his untrustworthiness on the international stage, it is equally as clear as ever that, unfortunately, for PM Meloni, reflection of no small amount is required as far as her role in the European sphere is concerned as much as in the international sphere since now her affiliation with the new White House, after the idyllic relationship with former President Biden and the oft-emphasized identity of views shared with him on several occasions precisely on the Ukrainian issue, cannot fail to take the shape of an embarrassing total loss of credibility.

A loss of credibility that hopefully the PM herself does not want to try to recover by promoting an active role of Italy and the EU in an absurd war that is blatantly contrary to the interests of both Europe and Italy

[1] https://www.ansa.it/sito/notizie/mondo/nordamerica/2025/02/11/trump-voglio-equivalente-500-miliardi-in-terre-rare-kiev_15004aa1-5e74-444c-a3c2-4a34a514be90.html